The Bachelor fans report Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan sighting in New York

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan spotted again. Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram; @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

There has been quite a bit of speculation surrounding Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reconciling lately.

A couple of weeks ago the two were spotted by fans at a Chicago Cubs baseball game together.

Following that, Kelley posted a photo of herself on social media in a formal gown, and Peter not only liked it but made a flirty comment as well.

Now the two have been spotted yet again, but this time in New York City as they stood in a crowd of people on the city sidewalk.

The two appeared to be out enjoying the New York nightlife, as they looked across the street where people are waiting to get into a club.

While Peter could be seen in a long-sleeved white shirt, jeans, and white shoes, Kelley had her hair pulled up into a ponytail, and was wearing a hoodie.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber are spotted yet again together

According to the fan site called @bachelorteaspill, a viewer caught a couple of photos of the twosome, as well as two short video clips as they stood on a New York City sidewalk looking across the street and then head into one of the establishments.

This has been the third instance in just a few weeks which has Bachelor Nation thinking that the duo is back together.

Bachelor Nation reacted to another spotting of the Bachelor alums

A lot of viewers were unhappy that Kelley got back with Peter after what was said and done after their tumultuous breakup, and they let her know in the comments.

While one person wrote, “NO KELLEY NO NO NO,” and other declared, “we were all rooting for you Kelley!”

One viewer claimed, “Ugh what a mistake, she can do so much better!”

However, a fan of Kelley and Peter’s actually liked them together and said maybe Peter has matured, and that’s why Kelley is giving him another chance.

Pic credit: @bachelorteaspill/Instagram

Some people were on the fence about the duo getting back together, as they wrote, “i mean …they always find their way back to eachother so,” and another said if they were able to work out their differences finally, then good for them.

Still, another user called Kelley out as they posted, “Didn’t she just say he was a man child.”

Pic credit: @bachelorteaspill/Instagram

While a lot of people aren’t sure what is going on with Kelley and the pilot, there seem to be many viewers who aren’t on board with the former couple getting back together.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.