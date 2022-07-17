The Bachelor: Fan video shows Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu getting cozy together

Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu supposedly seen together. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram; @deandrakanu/Instagram

Deandra Kanu has previously commented on Nayte Olukoya as a potential source of her attraction, and she has fans speculating after a recent sighting.

The two were seen together at Nayte’s birthday party, and Deandra was supposedly wearing Nayte’s chain necklace. Now, it appears that the twosome was spotted together yet again.

Ever since the news broke that Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young broke up, Bachelor Nation has been speculating why it happened.

Fans still don’t know exactly what happened between the duo, but now there has been more gossip out there by viewers.

While Michelle went on a getaway with a couple of her closest girlfriends, Nayte took to social media to explain that he did not cheat on Michelle.

Now that Nayte and Michelle are officially over, it seems that Deandra has potentially moved in to fill that void.

Nayte Olukoya and Deandra Kanu were allegedly together again

On the @bachelornation.scoop Instagram page, a fan account, it looks as if Nayte and Deandra have been spending time with one another again, therefore, making the gossip mills run wild.

The two were reportedly sitting together on a couch during a party and getting cozy as they relaxed and hung out.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

This claim has gotten Bachelor Nation fans fired up and talking about the potential of Nayte and Deandra becoming the next franchise couple.

Bachelor Nation fans respond to the video of Nayte and Deandra

One fan noted what many are feeling and stated, “i’m that we don’t know what goes on in their relationships but this makes me so sad for michelle.”

Another wrote, “OH DANG,” while one commenter exclaimed, “My heart breaks for Michelle !!!! He’s wrong on so many levels.”

Still another bypassed Nayte and Deandra and focused on the dancing guy in the clip, wanting him to be featured on BIP.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

One viewer commented, “idc. michelle deserved so much better,” and another joked sarcastically about Nayte’s previous put-together bulleted list after the break-up with Michelle.

She wrote, “They either are together or like the attention surrounding them because they haven’t addressed it and we know Nayte would be doing 20 bullet points if it wasn’t true. Anyways I’m kinda over them in general and my attention is on Gabby and Rachel right now.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Whether or not Nayte and Deandra are together, or will be in the future, is officially unknown. However, the photos and videos that have been circulating around social media are claiming the two might allegedly be together.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.