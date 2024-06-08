The Bachelor fan tells Matt James to ‘put a ring on it already’

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s relationship got off to a rocky start.

The Bachelor fans remember that Rachael won Season 25 of the show when Matt gave her the final rose.

He didn’t propose, though, instead just giving Rachael the rose and telling her, “I see you as my wife. I see you as the mother of my kids.”

But then scandal broke out after a photo of Rachael at an antebellum-themed college party surfaced prior to After the Final Rose, and Matt called it all off and urged Rachael to do the work to “understand” his blackness and what that would mean for their children on her own.

Months later, Matt and Rachael were spotted together again, and rumors of their reconciliation began — rumors that turned out to be true.

All of that happened in 2021 and ever since they worked things out (and Rachael did the work as Matt insisted) they have been happy together and happily sharing content with fans on social media.

Despite being together for three years and even living together, they haven’t gotten engaged.

The Bachelor fan urges Matt James to propose

It looks like Bachelor Nation is ready for another proposal, even if Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnel are not.

We learned that in the comments section of a recent video, Matt posted — one that was meant to draw a few laughs.

In it, Matt and Rachael are in bed when she asks him, “If you had to move to Germany for like a job or something, would you ask me to move with you?”

After Matt responded “yes,” Rachael explained that the reason she asked is because “when Carrie and Big are together…” referencing Sex and the City characters. That elicited the biggest eye roll from Matt, who clearly just wanted to go to sleep.

The caption of the post read, “hey ladies.. serious question, what do yall think about before you go to sleep!? [skull emoji] like why interrogation at 11 pm!? let’s talk about this in the morning.”

Several commenters had opinions on the interaction, including one who wrote, “Put a ring on it already that’s why” followed by a diamond ring emoji.

Matt saw that and responded, “no this never stops, only gets worse” followed by two crying/laughing emojis.

One of Matt’s followers warned, “If you don’t answer these questions before bed, Dream Matt is going to leave her to go to Germany and she’s going to wake up mad at you.”

Another wrote, “Matt, listen up .. it’s how our brains work. All you need to know is .. you answered the question correctly!”

Matt James befriended TJ Holmes after The Bachelor stint

Matt James is a busy guy but he always makes time for his friends.

It’s no secret that he and Rachael are living in NYC, which is great for him career-wise.

It’s also allowed him to grow a friendship with ousted GMA3 host, TJ Holmes.

Recently, he was even a guest on TJ’s podcast that he shares with Amy Robach and TJ admitted that Matt was one of his most supportive friends after his affair scandal started making headlines.

TJ said that Matt checked in often, calling the former television host and even treating him to lunch in a time when many of his friends scattered and did not support him.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.