The Bachelor: Corinne Olympios calls Demi Burnett a ‘poser’, says she was cast to be another Corinne

Former The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios called out Bachelor in Paradise alum, Demi Burnett for being a “poser.” Pic credit: ABC

Former The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios is throwing shade toward Bachelor in Paradise alum, Demi Burnett and called her out for being a “poser.”

Becoming an infamous villain back on Nick Viall’s season of reality dating series, Connie took drama to a whole new level.

Setting expectations for future “villains” of the franchise, the 29-year-old dished that producers on the show told her, “Demi [Burnett] was casted to be another Corinne Olympios.”

Speaking to the She’s All Bach podcast, the former Season 21 contestant opened up on reasons why she felt the show has gone downhill and why she thinks Demi Burnett “should do her own thing.”

The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios calls Demi Burnett a ‘poser’

Explaining that Demi made her debut following her season of The Bachelor, Connie detailed to the hosts, “They were trying to get more Corinne’s. It hasn’t been done the same. I think that’s actually how the show went downhill for a little bit.”

Known for being outspoken on her season, Corinne called out Demi for appearing on the show with a similar approach.

“She came down in a robe and was doing things that I did,” the California native detailed of her intended successor. “I’m like okay, this is too much. Do your own thing if you want to be funny.”

She continued, “I think they tried to take the Corinne comedic route, too hard, too quickly after me. And it just didn’t work, there’s just no other me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also noting that Demi DMed her a cringeworthy message in the past, “She’s like ‘from one iconic girl to the next and [I’m] like so excited for you to see me on this season’ or something, and I’m like ew.”

Demi Burnett responds to Corinne Olympios

Having caught wind of Corinne’s tea-spilling interview, Demi Burnett chose peace.

Taking to her Instagram stories, attaching a photo with a menacing-looking smile, the 26-year old wrote, “Good morning. Thinking about the power that could’ve been if @colympios and I would’ve teamed up.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

While the two former Bachelor villains would’ve made a great team, Corinne’s only response publically was reposting Demi’s story.

Who is your favorite Bachelor Nation villain? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.