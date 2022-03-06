The Bachelor: Colton Underwood supports Kanye after his alleged stalking incidents

Colton Underwood faces backlash for defending Kanye West. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood, a former Bachelor on Season 23 of the show, has made a name for himself from the time he appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

From his notorious jump over a wall to quitting the show and chasing after Cassie Randolph, to their break-up, to his coming out publicly as gay, to his very recent proposal and engagement to his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown, Colton has been a well-known face in The Bachelor franchise.

After his break-up with Cassie, Colton was called out for harassment and stalking Cassie. While they eventually were able to work things out amicably, Colton has now been under fire for supporting Kanye West for doing much of the same to his ex, Kim Kardashian.

What did Kanye West write, and what did Colton Underwood respond?

In fact, viewers were in an uproar that Colton would comment in support of Kanye’s antics on Kanye’s Instagram post.

While Kanye posted the following, “God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. (Praying hands emoji) I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, im with u and I love you.”

Colton commented with three hearts under Kanye’s post.

People are upset that Colton would defend Kanye after all of the harassment and stress he has caused his ex, Kim Kardashian, as well as their four children together. In fact, the caption on top of the Reddit thread stated, “Colton would comment positively on Kanye’s Instagram post. Abusers know abusers.”

What has Kanye been doing to Kim Kardashian?

Not only has he been pursuing Kim through social media and text messages, but he has also constantly dissed and ridiculed Kim’s new beau, Pete Davidson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The rapper has constantly caused distress and anxiety in Kim and the kids’ lives lately as he can’t seem to leave Kim alone with his comments, statements, messages, and posts.

How is this similar to what Colton did to Cassie?

Similarly, Colton went through the same stages of harassment with Cassie, as he couldn’t leave her alone and would send her threatening text messages, followed her, and put a tracking device under her car. She then filed a restraining order against Colton.

Will Kim take the same next steps as Cassie did and file a restraining order on Kanye? It would be harder to do as they share four children together. Although Kanye has apologized multiple times for his words and actions, his erratic behavior has continued.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.