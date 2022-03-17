The Bachelor: Clayton shocked about Rachel’s comment he only said ‘I love you’ to sleep with her

Rachel Recchia opens up about Clayton telling her he loves her before fantasy suites. Pic credit: ABC

After The Bachelor, Clayton Echard dumped both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey at the same time during the show’s finale to chase after his one true love, Susie Evans, his final two women were not happy.

While Rachel seemed crushed on the show, she appeared angry during the After The Final Rose when she took the hot seat next to Clayton.

While Clayton wasn’t expecting smiles and rainbows during the live finale, he also wasn’t quite ready for the words Rachel spoke to him either.

What question did Rachel Recchia have for Clayton Echard while in the hot seat?

Rachel told Bachelor Nation and Clayton that he told her she was the first woman he had said “I love you” to in six years. However, watching the show back, Rachel said that she does not think he meant it.

She then questioned Clayton, “Did you just tell me that you loved me just to sleep with me?”

When Rachel first asked this, Clayton looked stunned that it even came out of her mouth, and he struggled to formulate an answer.

How did Clayton react and respond?

In an Us Weekly exclusive interview, Clayton commented, “That was a surprising comment…I don’t want to take that away from her. … I said, ‘No.’ And she said, ‘Well, I don’t believe it.’ There’s nothing more I could say besides, ‘OK,’ at that point.”

Clayton stated that he was open to speaking with both Rachel and Gabby down the road if they so chose, but he also understood if they didn’t want to talk to him again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the interview, Clayton also said that he “was shocked that she said that and it hurt that that’s a question that she seriously is considering. … [But] if you don’t believe me, you don’t believe me. And I don’t think there’s anything I can say to convince you.”

What did Rachel’s parents have to say from the live audience?

While Rachel and Clayton were both in the hot seat, Bachelor host Jesse Palmer took a break in questioning them and turned his attention to Rachel’s parents in the audience.

When Jesse asked them if they had something to say, Rachel’s dad, Tony, stated that he had a lot to say, but none of it was good, so he would just keep them to himself. Rachel’s mom also noted that none of her comments would be nice either, so she was just going to keep her mouth shut.

It’s clear that Rachel has a good support system behind her in her parents, and she and Gabby have been able to lean on each other during this time. Hopefully, as the two women embark on their Bachelorette journey together, they will each find the love and happiness that they are looking for.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.