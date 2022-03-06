The Bachelor: Clayton Echard and Sarah Hamrick fire questions at each other during the Women Tell All

Clayton and Sarah each have something to say to each other during the Women Tell All. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard, the current Bachelor, has narrowed his search to find love down to his three final women: Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey, despite starting with 28 women.

The controversy that surrounded Clayton and Sarah Hamrick over the weeks before her elimination has carried over into the Women Tell All episode that will be aired tomorrow night.

On the preview for the Women Tell All, Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor host, asked Clayton a question about Sarah when Clayton joined the women in the hot seat.

Clayton Echard addresses Sarah Hamrick’s red flags

During the Women Tell All, Jesse stated that Sarah and Clayton’s relationship stirred up a fair share of concerns, especially regarding Sarah’s young age and readiness for marriage. Moreover, there was also drama revolving around Sarah and the other women because of things Sarah was saying about her closeness with Clayton that were allegedly untrue.

Jesse asked Clayton why he chose to listen to the women who brought these things to his attention.

In response to Jesse’s question, Clayton stated, “The women that came to me, I had a fair amount of trust.” He then spoke straight to Sarah, who was sitting with all of the women at the time, and said, “Your actions had women questioning if they should stay. It became a big red flag.”

Sarah immediately clapped back with some attitude and declared, “It’s ironic that you are questioning if I’m disingenuous because it feels like that’s what you were doing to me.”

She went on to say that when she did try to address Mara or the other women, in order to stay close and in good standing with Clayton, he was the one putting it back on her. Sarah even said that she felt it was Clayton stirring the pot, not her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Did Clayton cry with Sarah on their date?

Clayton had a rebuttal to Sarah’s accusation. The Bachelor lead questioned why Sarah told the other women things that were untrue, like when she claimed that Clayton “cried with her” since it seemed that Sarah was doing this to get into the heads of the remaining women.

Regarding Sarah’s claims, Clayton bluntly asked Sarah, “Why would you tell the other women I did that when I didn’t?”

Jesse even clarified the question further and asked, “Just to be clear, you did not cry with Sarah?”

Clayton responded with the fact that he never cried on any of their dates, and when the camera went to Sarah, and Jesse gave her the option to speak, she put her head down.

What will Sarah say? Will she back down from her claim that Clayton cried with her? Or will she insist that he did cry and try to paint him as a liar and the bad guy in this situation? Stay tuned tomorrow night for the answer to this question and more.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.