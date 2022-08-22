This Bachelor cast member is set to marry one of her fans

Sydney Lotuaco married a fan. Pic credit: @sydneylotuaco/Instagram

Sydney Lotuaco has recently shared her experience from being on The Bachelor Season 23.

While she didn’t have a lot of luck with Colton Underwood as the leading man, she did hit the jackpot after the season she was on aired.

When Sydney went on Colton’s season and was cast for the show, she had no idea that the guy she would go on to marry would be watching.

However, a fan of the show, Nick Wehby, did happen to be watching Colton’s season of The Bachelor, and he liked what he saw in Sydney as well.

In fact, the account director at a facilities services company in Cincinnati decided to take his chance with her after she was off the show.

Nick slid into Sydney’s DMs, and those turned into texts, which led to FaceTime sessions. Sydney eventually made the move from California to Ohio, where Nick lives, and they are planning on getting married soon.

Sydney Lotuaco on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor

When Sydney was cast onto the 2019 show of The Bachelor with Colton, the 27-year-old had actually never had a boyfriend before.

As she was a professional dancer for the New York Knicks NBA team, she had spent all of her time and focus on her career.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, once on the show, Sydney told Page Six about Colton, “I just didn’t feel like he was as interested in me as he was in some of the other women.”

Sydney also revealed, “In a way, I kind of did find love through the show because Nick saw me there and realized I am something special. I am so happy.”

Colton Underwood on The Bachelor and after

Colton did go on to make headlines as he jumped the wall and ran after Cassie Randolph on his season.

He also broke it off with his remaining two women in his final three, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, and the women left heartbroken.

However, after almost two years of dating, Colton and Cassie broke off their relationship, and it got messy. After she filed for a restraining order, the two eventually were able to work out their issues amicably.

Later, Colton went on to publicly announce that he was gay. Shortly after, he got engaged to his now-fiance, Jordan C. Brown, and the two seem extremely happy together.

In the end, both Sydney and Colton got their happily ever after.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.