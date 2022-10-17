The Bachelor beauty Teddi Wright stuns in birthday bikini at the beach

Teddi Wright commemorated her birthday while posing in front of a sunset. Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Teddi Wright posed on a beautiful beach to celebrate her recent birthday, but it may not exactly have been the beach that Bachelor in Paradise fans were hoping for.

Teddi was first seen on The Bachelor Season 26 and signed on to be a part of the current season of Bachelor in Paradise.

After initially sparking a connection with fellow contestant Andrew Spencer, Teddi shockingly left the show early after admitting to Andrew that she didn’t have strong feelings for him anymore.

Although Teddi’s exit confused many fans, she recently addressed the episode with an Instagram post that slightly explained her experience on the show.

Since then, Teddi has only shared one other post for her followers — her recent set of birthday snaps.

The former contestant posed while seemingly feeling carefree on a Malibu beach in front of a gradient sunset to commemorate her special day.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Teddi Wright stuns in a green bikini for her birthday

For her birthday outfit, Teddi rocked a light green bikini set under a matching, loose-fitting button-up shirt of the same shade. Her signature curly hair fell naturally down her back as the small ocean waves crashed lightly in the background.

“another year older, another year wiser 🎈 #itismybirthday,” she wrote to her fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After her experience on Bachelor in Paradise this season, it is no surprise to see Teddi recognize that she has grown a lot throughout this past year.

Teddi Wright says Bachelor in Paradise was a ‘cruel environment’

Although Teddi may not have given much reason behind her sudden departure, she took to Instagram with a post shortly after her last episode on BIP.

With photos that showed her posing in a kitchen while holding a bouquet, Teddi used her caption to seemingly throw shade at the spin-off series.

“Something I’m proud of learning: 1. leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them,” she wrote, adding, “✨ excited for this next chapter and what the rest of the year will bring ✨.”

Though the caption may have been a bit vague, other Bachelor Nation members commented, further suggesting that Teddi was referring to her experience on the show.

Former BIP contestant Kendall Long wrote, “Love that you escaped a toxic situation before it became much worse. Lessons to live by,” while current BIP star Brittany Galvin commented, “Always stay true to yourself.”

Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

While Teddi may not have found love in Paradise, it seems that she made the right decision to step away as she looks forward to what the next year of her life will bring.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.