The Bachelor bad girl Cassidy Timbrooks shows off her new man

Cassidy Timbrooks reveals her new boyfriend on Twitter. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Former Bachelor baddie Cassidy Timbrooks has revealed that she has “found joy” with her new man.

The painted villain of Clayton Echard’s season has seemingly moved away from the Bachelor franchise since her memorable exit on the show.

Cassidy was immediately sent home after receiving a rose due to a “friends with benefits” situation with a suitor back home, which Clayton was unwilling to let fly under the radar.

However, the former contestant has recently been “soft launching” her new romantic relationship on social media over the past few days.

She first introduced the mystery man subtly on Twitter by writing, “i … i think I have a man.”

It wasn’t long before she decided to name-drop her new lover and share a photo of them having a sweet moment together.

Cassidy Timbrooks reveals her new boyfriend on Twitter

Soon after, one excited follower responded back inquiring about Cassidy’s new man.

Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

“WHO,” @abbymichelee wrote, to which Cassidy responded back with the Instagram account handle, @mariofabbrichef.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

Cassidy’s new boo, Mario Fabbri, appears to have a long resume as a plant-based chef in the hospitality/food industry.

Cassidy then shared a romantic snapshot of the two as he leaned over to give his girl a kiss on the cheek while taking a boardwalk stroll.

“Not to be controversial but,” she wrote.

not to be controversial but ☺️ pic.twitter.com/B93RtoHfjk — cassidy t (@cassidytimb) August 3, 2022

Fans of the Season 26 standout jumped in to congratulate her on finding happiness in her own time.

Cassidy Timbrooks appears to have ‘found joy’ with Mario

Cassidy has been dropping further hints in regards to her new man, especially by telling her followers she hasn’t been active on social media lately due to the fact that she has “found joy.”

Although she didn’t say Mario was exactly the reason, it’s safe to say that joy was written all over her face in the photo she shared.

Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

She also may not have officially posted her new boyfriend to her Instagram page, but the former contestant did share a recent snapshot of the two on her Instagram Stories.

“Love this for us,” she wrote to accompany the photo.

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

With a few tweets and an Instagram Story launch already under her belt, it seems as if Cassidy is on the way to an official IG post sooner rather than later.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.