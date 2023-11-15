The Bachelor alum Teddi Wright is now happily married

Teddi Wright didn’t find her Mr. Right on The Bachelor, but that’s okay because she’s now a happily married woman.

Teddi tied the knot over the weekend, and she posted a teaser from her perfect day and promised more to come.

Teddi has been sharing some fun moments leading up to her wedding day on social media, including snaps of her bachelorette party.

Another Bachelor Nation alum, Serene Russell, was also a part of Teddi’s bachelorette party weekend, which took place in Santa Monica, California.

A few days before the wedding, Teddi posted the moment she picked up her marriage license and noted that the only thing left to do was get married.

Now, she has officially ticked that off her list because the 27-year-old is now a married woman.

Teddi Wright and her now-husband Nicholas Meyers tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony in Napa Valley, California.

The former Bachelor contestant shared photos and videos on Instagram that showed her in a stunning wedding gown surrounded by white roses as she held hands with her husband.

“Can’t wait to come home from my honeymoon and share all of the special moments & details with you!! ” wrote Teddi in her post. “This was truly the best day of my life and I’ve never felt so happy. Thank you for the kind wishes 💛 I’m a mrs.!!!”

The Bachelor alum shared more details about her big day with PEOPLE, revealing that they had 97 of their closest family and friends in attendance.

Teddi told the media outlet that she and Nicholas wanted the wedding to feel intimate and that everyone who attended “was significant to us in our journey either separately or as a couple.”

“It turned into a weekend party to celebrate our love with friends and family!” she said.

Teddi Wright shares details about her intimate Napa Valley wedding

The Bachelor alum was stunning from head to toe, and her theme for her wedding day attire was casual elegance, which she pulled off perfectly.

Teddi’s white satin dress by Grace Loves Lace featured a high neckline, a thigh-high slit and a low back.

“I just felt so confident in it and like a bride when I put it on, and I knew it was my dress right away!” said Teddi.

As for the decor, she chose classic black and white with lots of white roses and candles and her favorite flower, peonies, which were actually out of season.

“I was very hopeful to incorporate peonies into my day,” said Teddi. “Somehow my florist worked his magic and I had the most beautiful peony bridal bouquet!”

