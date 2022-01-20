The Bachelor alum Pieper James reacts to rumors that she’s dating Brandon Micheal Hall

Pieper James shares her experience in Season 25 of The Bachelor in The Women Tell All. Pic Credit: ABC.

Pieper James is used to being scrutinized by this point in her Bachelor career. With her emotional exit from Matt James’s season, to the drama and chaos she stirred up with Brendan Morais on Bachelor in Paradise in Season 7, it’s no wonder people are talking about Pieper.

This time, however, Pieper clapped back at rumors to set the record straight. If there is one thing she has proven as of late, it’s that she is good at standing her ground. She exhibited this behavior when she opened up about what happened on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and owned up to her actions.

Pieper James caught on film with actor Brandon Micheal Hall

On January 18, Pieper was photographed with actor Brandon Micheal Hall outside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both Brandon and Pieper featured photos of each other on their Instagram stories with their arms around each other. At first glance, it is easy to assume something might be going on — but is it?

Pieper has shut down rumors that she is dating Brandon and confirmed to E News that she is indeed still in a relationship with Brendan Morais, a contestant from Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette.

“Brendan and I are very much still together,” Pieper shared.

It was not always a solid relationship between Pieper and Brendan, their love story has been bumpy. The two of them even split up for a while but have since gotten back together and seem to be happily in love and committed to each other.

Pieper James and Brendan Morais’ love story is just beginning

Brendan has been quite open about his relationship with Pieper. His Instagram is filled with romantic posts and gushy love comments about their relationship.

In one of Pieper’s recent posts on Instagram, she gushed over her feelings for Brendan.

“Thankful for you Brendan. Everyday I look forward to growing and learning more and more together 💙.”

Pieper made the post eight weeks ago.

Pieper has not been shy about exclaiming her love for Brendan and continues to do so over social media. It comes as no surprise that they are allegedly still together.

Brendan and Pieper have traveled together, explored, and even ventured to snowy mountain peaks hand in hand. Luckily, they are one of the couples that are still together in The Bachelor world, despite the current rumors that are circulating.

