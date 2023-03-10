Lauren Luyenydk and her friend were ready to take on the gym in their most recent selfie. The two were spotted getting ready to work out together in tight activewear, looking fit and fabulous.

One can only imagine the intense workout they had planned-squats, planks or maybe even a round of burpees? Whatever it was, they sure looked like they had the determination to do it all.

Of course, let’s not forget that fitness isn’t only about working up a sweat at the gym, it’s about having some fun with your friends, and the pair appeared to be doing just that.

Judging by their wide smiles, it’s likely those two thoroughly enjoyed their girl time with plenty of laughs, proving that exercise doesn’t necessarily have to be so serious.

Lauren’s friend shared the picture of the duo originally, and she re-shared the image on her Instagram Stories. Her friend wrote on top of their picture, “Mid-day pump with the bestie.”

Lauren wrote on top of her re-share, “She put me through a WORKOUT [dead emoji.]”

Lauren Luyendyk wore black leggings and a crop top for an intense workout

The Bachelor alum was obviously feeling the burn and probably had some sore muscles the next day as she took care of her three children, 3-year-old Alessi and 1-year-old twins Senna and Lux.

As for her outfit, Lauren looked incredibly fit despite having birthed three kids as she showed off her toned physique in tight activewear.

She wore black leggings, a dark green crop top, and white sneakers with white socks while tying her blonde hair back in a simple ponytail. She appeared to be makeup-free with a glowing complexion as she posed with one leg pointed towards the back.

Lauren Luyendyk enjoyed an intense gym session with a pal. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren and her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. created the DUO dating app

After appearing on The Bachelor and going on so many incredible dates, it’s not surprising that Lauren and her husband, former The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., would be experts at that sort of thing.

The pair recently released their new dating app called DUO. However, if you’re thinking it’s another swiping app like Tinder, you would be wrong.

Rather, it’s for couples who are bored of the same old dinner and movie dates and want to shake things up with some new ideas.

The app offers couples a short questionnaire, and from there, the app’s experts will plan a “surprise date” for you and your partner in your own area.

If you don’t like that idea, you can simply swipe through hundreds of fun date ideas.

Arie and Lauren posted a video in which they went on a dinner date that took place in front of a tent in the desert. They were later seen flying in a helicopter together, Bachelor-style.

