The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell welcomes second son with Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell Lane has officially given birth to her and Chris Lane’s second child. Pic credit: @laurenlane/Instagram

Lauren Bushnell Lane and her husband Chris Lane welcomed their second son on Sunday, October 16.

Lauren, who was previously engaged to former Bachelor Ben Higgins, found love outside the franchise with the country music singer back in 2018 and tied the knot a year later.

The two currently share 16-month-old Dutton Walker, and by the looks of it, Dutton is excited to be a big brother.

The Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of the exciting arrival with her followers.

She shared a heartwarming video taken shortly after the baby’s birth, as she was seen lying in a hospital bed with the newborn in her arms.

The video shows Chris and Dutton entering the room together as Lauren says with tear-filled eyes, “Mama missed you bud!” Chris Lane also says to Dutton as he puts him up on the bed, “That’s your brother!”

Lauren Bushnell Lane introduces newborn son with heartwarming video

Dutton commemorated the occasion by rocking a shirt with text that read, “big bro.”

Lauren let the sweet video do all the talking, as her caption was simply the date of his birth — “10.16.22 🤍.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chris shared his own photo to inform his followers of the news, which showed the new family of four smiling at each other next to the newborn.

“Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” Chris wrote.

Lauren and Chris’s second baby boy was born in Nashville via c-section due to a breech position, per People.

Lauren and Chris say their second pregnancy was a surprise

In June, the couple announced that they would be expecting their second child sometime in October — giving them two children under the age of two.

However, The Bachelor beauty admitted that the pregnancy came as a surprise.

“To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” Lauren revealed.

“We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing. We’re both just incredibly excited,” she continued.

Lauren said that she did not feel any symptoms at the beginning of her pregnancy and took a test just to confirm that she wasn’t pregnant. However, the result was very much positive, and the two responded with, “OK, We can do this.”

Congratulations to the new family of four!

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.