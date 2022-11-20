The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan stuns in animal print bikini while sipping tequila

Kelley Flanagan shows off her toned physique with newest tequila promotion. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

Although Kelley Flanagan never made it to the Bachelor in Paradise beach, she is showing fans that she, too, can sip tequila in a tiny, fun bikini.

Fresh off the announcement that she and Peter Weber are back together, Kelley has made sure her fans are up to date on all the latest happenings in her life.

Kelley was a contestant on Peter’s season of The Bachelor, and although he did not end up choosing her, the two rekindled after the show and gave their relationship its first shot in 2020.

Now, appearing happier than ever as the two are public once again, Kelley took to Instagram while enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas.

The post contained two photos of the former contestant relaxing on a beach and walking the pier with the beautiful sky accompanying both shots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although her toned body was clearly at the center of both shots, she wanted her fans to focus on something else — the tequila she was drinking.

Kelley Flanagan stuns in a string bikini for Lobos 1707 Tequila

Kelley was seen holding a bottle of Lobos 1707 Tequila in her photos, which she paired with salt and lime for the perfect flavor combination.

Lobos 1707 tequila and mezcal are notably finished in PX wine barrels, which eludes to its woody and chocolate notes.

Kelley informed her fans that Lobos 1707 was her tequila of choice while showing off her slim physique in a black and tan animal print bikini.

“When life gives you lemons or limes, grab salt & tequila! Head to the link in my bio to buy @lobos1707 , or pick up a bottle at your local Walmart! #ad,” she wrote.

Of course, the post would not be complete without a flirty comment from Peter himself. “I’ll grab you,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley endorse Celebrity Cruises

Last week, Kelley and Peter shared another recent endeavor with followers that included a trip with Celebrity Cruises. The cruise line refers to itself as “a relaxed luxury resort at sea,” which can surely be backed up by Kelley and Peters’ posts.

The couple shared sweet moments while enjoying their time on the cruise’s new ship, which blew Kelley “out of the water.”

Kelley and Peter shared multiple photos and videos from their boat trip, including one that had the caption, “Being rocked to bed and waking up to this view is unbelievable. Such a fun and relaxing experience!”

The compilation video gave followers an inside look at the view from their bedroom and adjacent outdoor hot tub.

The couple even referred to themselves as Jack and Rose, which, if you’ve seen the Titanic, may not have them setting themselves up for success.