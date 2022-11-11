The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan refers to her and Peter Weber as ‘Jack and Rose’ from Titanic

Kelley Flanagan uses a Titanic reference in her latest post with Peter Weber. Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram and ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It seems as if reconnected couple Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan only have their sights set on each other.

Kelley was first seen on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where the two infamously ran into each other before they started filming.

Although Kelley was sent home on Week 6 and Peter attempted relationships with his other top contestants, the two found their way back to one another and spent most of 2020 as a quarantined couple.

While Bachelor Nation thought they were officially done after their breakup, both Kelley and Peter have recently shown that they are now officially back together after a two-year break.

With flirty photos and hints in their Instagram captions, the two have not been shy in hiding their rekindling.

Recently, the couple has been spending time traveling with Celebrity Cruises, where they have been endorsing the luxury resort at sea.

Kelley Flanagan refers to her and Peter Weber as ‘Jack and Rose’

In Kelley’s most recent social media post, she gave homage to one of the most well-known and tragic love stories of all time — to have ever taken place on a ship.

She shared a set of romantic photos that showed Peter hugging her from behind and the two embracing tightly in a kiss.

She referenced Titanic in her caption by comparing her and Peter to the movie’s two leading lovers, Jack and Rose.

Peter also took to his own page to share another iconic Titanic moment where Jack hugs Rose from behind as she spreads her arms out on the edge of the boat’s front.

According to the former Bachelor himself, he was the one who made Kelley do the staple pose with him.

Although Jack and Rose may not have had the best ending to their love story, here’s to hoping Kelley and Peter are thinking more about the journey — not the destination.

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber announces relationship with Kelley in ‘Home Run’ post

Last month, Peter shared his latest life update by uploading a photo of him and Kelley at a Yankees baseball game.

As he picked Kelley up and held her in his arms, the photo was snapped as the two were smiling back at one another.

Although his caption “Home Run” may have been an ode to the game, Bachelor Nation knew exactly what he was referring to — scoring Kelley as his girl again.

Kelley also reciprocated the sentiment not long after, with a photo of the two in the Empire State Building and a caption that read, “Who would’ve thought, cuz not me.”

Fans can stay tuned right here for more updates on the couple– whether it’s more grand slams or sinking ships ahead.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.