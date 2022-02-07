The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan has fallen in love again–what is his name?

Kelley Flanagan takes to her Instagram page to talk about her new love interest. Pic credit: ABC

Kelley Flanagan, the former contestant on Peter Weber’s dramatic season of The Bachelor, has announced on her Instagram page that she has fallen in love.

What’s his name?

What’s the name of Kelley Flanagan’s newfound love?

Chicago. Kelley has fallen in love with the city of Chicago, Illinois. She took to Instagram to post three pictures of herself and captioned it, “I fell in love, his name is Chicago.”

As Kelley stood out on a balcony in navy blue leggings, a navy blue and white shirt, and a sherpa-lined cream-colored and navy jacket, with white Chucks on her feet, viewers can see the Chicago downtown skyline in the background.

Kelley posed with the ice and snow around her and she looked carefree and confident, especially as she crouched down with her shades on and twirled around as her hair whipped around her.

What did Instagram have to say about Kelley’s post and caption?

Clay Harbor, The Bachelorette alum, was the first to comment on Kelley’s post and caption, as he wrote, “I thought you were dating Miami now?” Kelley’s response? “@clayharbs82 I got h**s in different area codes” complete with a winking face emoji.

Another viewer commented as she put, “golden baby” with a heart-faced emoji and star.

Even Bachelor Nation alums commented on Kelley’s fashionable outfit. Past The Bachelor alum, Kelsey Weier, exclaimed, “Love the fit!”

Other viewers also noted Kelley’s fab style as they declared, “Obsessed with your style (heart-faced emoji and flame emoji)” and “So pretty (red heart emoji).”

Kelley had a rough go toward the end of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as well as after the season when she and Peter started a relationship, as Peter went through multiple girls from his season.

Kelley’s past history in Bachelor Nation

During The Bachelor Season 24 it was announced that Kelley and Peter had a brief run-in before she was even on the show and it caused a little controversy, but Peter wanted to see where their relationship might go.

However, Kelley was sent home before hometown dates, much to her surprise. After things did not work out with Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter again turned to Kelley during the pandemic. They started dating in April of 2020 and quarantined together.

However, the two went public with their split in late December of 2020. Then again, in February and March of 2021, there were rumors that Kelley and Peter were trying to work things out, but that they ended badly this time around.

So there you go—Bachelor Nation, there is a new couple on the horizon. Now Kelley has found her love in Chicago, and not in Peter Weber.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.