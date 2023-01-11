Demi Burnett stuns in a tiny cropped sweater. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett was turning heads with her latest selfie. The Bachelor alum posed in front of her mirror sporting a flattering look while asking fans questions about their own anatomy.

The reality star stunned while wearing a white and brown top that stopped right at her waist. The shirt featured long sleeves and a button-up detail for a preppy vibe.

She paired the top with brown cargo pants that sat low on her waist.

She gave out the details on her Instagram Story, where she disclosed that she got the shirt from Nuuly, an online clothing brand, and the pants from Pacsun.

For her hair, she went for a whimsical look, curled her blonde hair, and pinned it back with a white clip, all while sporting adorable full bangs.

She went for a natural look with her makeup, wearing neutral-toned eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Demi Burnett swears by her setting Charlotte Tilbury setting powder

While on reality TV, Demi learned a few beauty secrets that she keeps up with even off the screen. When talking to Cosmopolitan, she gave a few tips that she learned while on The Bachelor. One thing that stood out amongst fans was Demi’s flawless makeup. A piece of advice she offered was to prioritize a good powder for a gorgeous look. The television star swears by Charlotte Tilbury airbrush powder to complete her makeup.

She told the publication, “I think the most important part of making sure your makeup looks good on TV is finishing with a good powder. Translucent powder can be really light sometimes, but this one blends perfectly.”

Finishing powder is perfect for anyone who is looking to create a perfect look, as well as to help their makeup last longer.

Demi Burnett stuns in a gorgeous rainbow outfit and tight green pants

Demi Burnett is not afraid to experiment with her outfit. While posing in her room she showed off her multicolored outfit to her 981K followers.

She wore a gorgeous striped sweater, that included different color stripes on the sleeves as well as blue and brown stripes on the torso.

Under it, she kept the theme going with a thin striped sweater that cropped right below her waist. To complete the look, she wore green pants that fit her perfectly and flared right at the hem.

She wore her hair in full bangs, with her hair lightly curled at the end.

Demi went for a natural look with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.