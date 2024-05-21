The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood is going to be a dad

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, are expecting a child together.

The pair got married just last year in May 2023 and, in the past few months, opened up about wanting to become fathers.

Just a few months ago, Colton revealed that he and Jordan had embryos frozen already and were in the process of testing with their surrogate as they went through their journey to fatherhood.

They told PEOPLE in February that they already selected their surrogate, whose identity they are keeping secret, so it was just a matter of time before they had good news for their fans and followers.

Colton and Jordan have been on their fatherhood journey for two years now and started planning to become fathers around the same time they started planning their wedding.

The former Bachelor star has been very open about wanting to become a dad and shared quite a bit about the obstacles they have faced, from fertility issues to surrogacy and everything in between.

Colton and Jordan are expecting a baby boy

Colton Underwood and his husband revealed on Tuesday via Instagram that a baby boy is on the way, writing, “our little boy is coming this fall 💙.”

They revealed that their surrogate is due in October, which means she is currently about five months pregnant.

In their initial baby announcement, shared by Men’s Health, Colton gushed about becoming a father and how he and Jordan bonded over the idea of parenting together.

He said, “That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads. But it’s been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad.”

Colton Underwood shares details about becoming a father

The Bachelor alum has been very open about his journey to fatherhood and has even revealed that they are putting together a podcast about it.

He dished on his infertility issues, sharing that the couple submitted sperm samples as they prepared for their in vitro and surrogacy journey, revealing that his husband’s sperm count was great, but Colton’s was not — something he had to come to terms with.

Colton also shared that they have a special bond with their surrogate and have been to all the doctor appointments with her, keeping tabs on their little one every step of the way.

He gushed about learning she was pregnant and shared that their doctor even allowed the surrogate to tell Colton and Jordan that she was pregnant when the results came back positive.

They are enjoying every second of this journey and taking it all in as they get ready to meet their son in just a few short months.

