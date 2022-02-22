The Bachelor: 5 things you will want to know about front-runner Susie Evans

The five things you may not have known about Clayton Echard’s contestant, Susie Evans. Pic credit: ABC

Susie Evans, one of the nine remaining women on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, seems to be a front-runner in the eyes of Bachelor Nation fans. But do you know anything else about Susie besides the fact that she is 28-years-old, looking for love, and she used to compete in beauty pageants, winning Miss Virginia USA 2020?

Susie is full of surprises when it comes to what she likes, what she’s into, what she isn’t fond of, and her personality, hobbies, and extra-curricular activities.

Bachelor Nation alum Susie Evans is full of surprises

First off, did you know that Susie received a full ride scholarship to college at Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri? She had a scholarship there that paid for everything until she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Digital Cinema Arts and Broadcast Communications.

With that degree, Susie wants to be a documentary filmmaker in the future and even has an initiative called Media That Matters to empower women. She has also produced a short film titled Kara, which focuses on women who had to undergo chemotherapy and lost their hair.

Susie also trains in Jiu-Jitsu, a type of martial arts, and actually became a champion, complete with a crown, at a competition. As well as being a college graduate and filmmaker, Susie also acts as a fitness coach with Body by Craig.

The third thing you may not know about Susie is that she is so not down with going to haunted houses. Susie is not about being scared, and she will not accompany anyone, Clayton or not, to a haunted house during the Halloween season.

Susie is also a photographer and top-notch friend

Fourth, Susie, in addition to being a filmmaker, a pageant queen, and a fitness coach, loves taking photos for weddings. So on top of everything else she is involved with from working out doing Jiu-Jitsu to hanging out with her family, Susie is also an esteemed photographer.

Last, but not least, speaking of weddings, Susie is about to be in one of her own. Not Clayton’s…yet. But she will be a co-maid of honor in her good friend, Olivia’s, wedding. She and another friend, Court, will be standing up with their friend to support her and be by her side on the most significant day of her life.

Will Susie get to have this feeling soon as well? Or will she leave the show broken-hearted as Clayton chooses someone else for his final rose and to give his heart to? Only time will tell.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.