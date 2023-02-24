Thais Ramone is working off the weight she gained after giving birth to her daughter Aleesi a few months ago.

The Brazilian model is doing it the old-fashioned way, through diet and exercise, and she has been seeing results so far.

Thais posted a video on social media of her workout routine and revealed that she’s only 12 pounds away from her goal weight.

The new mom was dressed in spandex for the post-baby workout, in a gray crop top with long sleeves, along with matching leggings and a pair of white sneakers.

Her long hair was styled in a casual ponytail, and she wore small gold hoops.

In the opening of the video, Thais was clad in branded gear, and she took a sip of her Meltdown energy drink before getting into the routine.

Thais Ramone gets support after sharing her workout routine

The 90 Day Fiance star kicked off her workout by focusing on her upper body as she got down on her knees with large weights to strengthen her arms and back.

She then transitioned into another move that focused on her legs and core.

Thais brought the focus back to her arms and shoulders with a series of tricep dips and bench presses, and then she transitioned into a plank.

After sharing the post on Instagram and expressing her desire to lose the baby weight, the TLC personality got lots of support.

“You look amazing!! Don’t forget it took 9 mos to gain the weight, don’t think you need to lose it all at once!” advised one commenter.

“What baby weight!????😂😂😂. You look great,” added someone else.

Another Instagram user asked the same question, “What baby weight!! Girl your skinny I don’t see baby weight! Lol.”

Someone else also reassured her, “You look amazing Thais 😍🔥.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais and her husband, Patrick Mendes, welcomed their first child Aleesi in November of 2022, so the 26-year-old is only three months postpartum.

Thais has been spending time bonding with her newborn, but she’s now she’s ready to get back into model shape, and she’s staying committed to her daily workouts as she inches close to her goal weight.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone drinks Meltdown energy before her workout

The 90 Day Fiance star used the workout post to promote Meltdown energy drink to her 226,000 Instagram followers.

“I’m still trying to work off my baby weight. Thank god for @meltdownenergy drink it’s been the perfect supplement to give me energy and help boost my metabolism. I’m only 12 lbs away from my goal!” wrote Thais.

Meltdown has zero sugar and only five carbs per serving, with zinc and vitamin D for immune support. It is said to boost metabolism and enhance energy. It also has real ketones and electrolytes.

The dietary drink is from Bang Energy and contains 225 mg of caffeine and comes in six natural flavors, including wyldin watermelon, mango bango, and rainbow unicorn, to name a few.

A 12-pack of Meltdown retails for $29.99, but with Thais’s discount code, “THAIS10,” you get 10% off the price.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.