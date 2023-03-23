90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone was ready for a day of shopping in a casual outfit and wanted some feedback from her fans.

Thais recorded herself changing from her regular duds into her latest Shein find.

In an Instagram Reel, Thais videoed herself in her bedroom, first clad in a t-shirt and matching biker shorts which read “Brooklyn” across both.

Thais transformed her look, one by one, starting with a ribbed green sports bra. Next, Thais added the matching green leggings with a darker-colored waistband.

Putting her modeling background to good use, Thais struck several poses to show off her outfit from different angles while accentuating her trim waist and long, lean legs.

Adding some coverage and a pop of contrasting color to her look, Thais added a white button-down shirt, socks, and tennis shoes.

Thais wore her long tresses secured in a braided ponytail, compliments of her friend and fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate Miona Bell’s haircare line, Miona Beauty.

Thais’ makeup was simple, with flirty lashes, rosy cheeks, and a hint of pink gloss on her lips. The new mom added a pair of gold hoop earrings to her casual look and was ready for a day of retail therapy.

“Outfit for today shopping🍀 Gostaram ? Approved ?” Thais wrote in her caption, tagging Shein’s Instagram handles and providing her fans and followers with the ID codes for her bra and leggings and a coupon code.

Thais Ramone is a Shein partner

Thais’ outfit consisted of Shein’s GLOWMODE Seamless Ribbed Colorblock Comfort Bra and the GLOWMODE Seamless Tech Ribbed Logo Waist Leggings.

The bra is available in olive green, like Thais modeled, or basic black, and it retails for $18. The leggings are available in the same colors and are currently on sale for $13.80.

Both pieces are available in sizes S, M, or L and can be purchased at US.Shein.com.

In the comments section of the post, which received nearly 3,900 likes, Thais’ fans and followers approved of her outfit choice.

Several of Thais’ admirers pointed out how “beautiful” and “amazing” she looked for her day of shopping.

Thais’ followers approved of her outfit choice. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Miona told Thais how “cute” she looked rocking her Miona Beauty braided ponytail, noting that her “green outfit looks amazing too!”

More of Thais’s IG followers continued to rave over her shopping outfit. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

More of Thais’ followers gushed over her casual ensemble with kind words and plenty of emojis.

Thais shares her nutrition and beauty secrets with 90 Day Fiance fans

As a former model and current ambassador for Bang’s Meltdown Energy drinks, Thais knows how to keep herself fit. She shared some of her secrets with her Instagram followers.

Thais stresses the importance of consistency to see results regarding diet and exercise. The Brazilian-born beauty told her fans that she eats small amounts throughout the day to maintain the number of calories her body needs to maintain her weight.

Thais shares her secrets to staying fit. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais also incorporates a “little weight training” into her routine but says the rest is “just complementary.”

“Massages sometimes, teas to help with fluid retention in the body, [and] creams” are other ways Thais keeps herself looking amazing.

