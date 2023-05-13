Thais Ramone talks having more babies with Patrick Mendes, getting her pre-baby body back

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone opened up about expanding her family with Patrick Mendes and how she looks so incredible less than a year after welcoming their daughter.

Brazilian-born Thais and U.S. native Patrick debuted their love story during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

The couple worked through several issues in their relationship, and although it almost didn’t happen because Thais’ father wasn’t willing to give his blessing, they tied the knot on February 22, 2022.

Nine months later, Thais and Patrick welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aleesi, on November 15, 2022.

It wasn’t long after giving birth to Aleesi that Thais began to regain her pre-pregnancy body, and her fans took notice.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Thais responded to a fan who asked how she got her body back and wanted some tips.

Thais included a photo of herself attending a baby shower, clad in a white strapless top and jeans, and explained her simple yet effective strategy.

“I just try to eat healthy and exercise 🥰,” Thais shared.

Another curious fan wanted to know when Thais and Patrick will have more children.

Thais shared how she stays fit post-baby and whether she wants more children. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Along with a photo of Aleesi as a newborn, Thais revealed that more children is a topic she and Patrick need more time to think about.

“We haven’t [talked] about that yet,” Thais wrote.

In a couple more IG Story slides, Thais shared some facts about Aleesi’s birth. In one slide, she included a photo of Patrick in the hospital, holding Aleesi shortly after her birth.

Replying to a question from a fan, Thais revealed that Patrick was with her throughout the entire birth and even helped her push during labor. Thais also told her followers that Aleesi was born naturally with an epidural.

Thais talked about Patrick’s involvement in Aleesi’s birth. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais leads a healthy lifestyle to help shed extra pounds

Thais has opened up about shedding the baby weight, telling her followers that she didn’t work out while pregnant with Aleesi. As far as diet and exercise are concerned, Thais says she eats small amounts throughout the day and incorporates weight training into her routine.

The South American beauty also likes massages, tea for fluid retention, and drinking Meltdown Energy to help her shed extra pounds.

