Thais Ramone pulled out a stunning look for a date night with her husband, Patrick Mendes, while showing support for one of their fellow 90 Day Fiance alums.

Thais is always stylish and knows how to dress in the best figure-enhancing ensembles.

As she prepared to enjoy a date night with Patrick, Thais shared an Instagram Reel detailing her outfit for the evening.

Thais mixed and matched different styles for her date-night number, wearing a black blazer, a bikini top, flowy white pants, and gray-and-white sneakers with black laces.

For her GRWM video, set to the song To Stay by PLUM, Thais began in a black silk robe and socks before transforming her look piece by piece.

First, Thais put on her pants and a bikini top from her own bikini line, Thais Ramonie Brazilian Swimwear, with her hair secured in a bun.

Next, Thais jumped as the camera showed her blazer being added to the ensemble, and her hair changed from a high bun to a sleek ponytail. Thais’ hair came from her friend and castmate Miona Bell‘s ponytail line, Miona Beauty.

For her footwear, Thais opted for a pair of women’s Nike Dunks, adding a fun and casual flair to her attire. As usual, Thais’ makeup was perfection, with perfectly arched and defined brows, bronzed skin, and a matte mauve shade on her lips.

Thais put her modeling skills to good use, striking several poses as she finished getting ready in her bedroom. One final snap of Thais’ finger showed that she added a black patent leather clutch to complete her look.

She ended the video by blowing a kiss to the camera and captioned her share, “Date with hubby today 🖤 What you guys think ? 🙆🏻‍♀️”

Thais also tagged Miona, giving her credit for the ponytail, as well as her bikini brand, Nike, and Shein, where she purchased her blazer and pants.

Thais has found success as an influencer since appearing on 90 Day Fiance

Capitalizing on her fame from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Thais has become a successful social media influencer and businesswoman. In addition to running her bikini line, Thais promotes her must-have products on IG.

Thais has partnered with Shein to advertise their clothing on Instagram and her other favorite brands. She’s also an elite model for Bang Energy Drinks, per her IG bio.

Last month, Thais told her followers that she’s been drinking Bang’s Meltdown Energy Drinks to help her lose the baby weight after welcoming her daughter, Aleesi, in November 2022.

Thais wrote in the caption of the video, “I’m still trying to work off my baby weight. Thank god for @meltdownenergy drink it’s been the perfect supplement to give me energy and help boost my metabolism. I’m only 12 lbs away from my goal!”

The Brazilian-born beauty also provided her fans and followers with a discount code to receive 10 percent off their orders.

In addition to partnering with Bang, Thais has also promoted SheGlam makeup, Sassy Saints brow lamination products, and ClarityRx Clinical’s skincare line.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.