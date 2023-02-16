Thais Ramone shows off enviable post-baby body as she stops traffic in LBD

Thais Ramone got her model figure back right in time for Valentine’s Day, and she had the perfect little black dress to celebrate the occasion.

The new mom shared photos from the romantic day as she stopped traffic on the street while holding a large bouquet of roses from her husband, Patrick Mendes.

Thais, who has been spending a lot of time at home with her newborn since giving birth a few months ago, got all dressed up in a black fitted dress.

The outfit had long sleeves and a high neckline, and the 90 Day Fiance star styled her hair in loose layers flowing down her back. She paired the dress with clear, pointy-toe pumps with embellished details on the top.

Thais clutched the colorful roses close to her chest as she posed with one leg crossed in front of the other while staring intently into the camera.

She sent love to her husband in the photo, which was shared on her Instagram Story, writing, “te amo @buffmendes.”

Thais Ramone is dressed in a little black dress. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone celebrates her first Valentine’s Day since becoming a mom

This was an extra-special Valentine’s Day for Thais Ramone, and it’s not just because she’s now married and living in the U.S. with her husband.

This marks Thais’s first Valentine’s Day since becoming a mom to her daughter Aleesi.

The Brazilian native dressed her baby girl in an adorable red outfit, complete with a large bow headband and little booties.

Aleesi had the perfect smile in the photo that was posted on Instagram with her little legs raised in the air. Thais also sent some love to Patrick in the post and added a cute photo of them together.

“My valentine FOREVER! ❤️ thank you for taking care of me and our family. Best valentine with you , love you so much @buffmendes,” she captioned the post adding,

“Happy Valentine’s Day everyone 💕.”

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone uses SHEGLAM

The 90 Day Fiance star has gained a large social media following since her stint on the show, and she has garnered a few brand partnerships.

Thais recently endorsed SHEGLAM by recording a makeup tutorial using their Love Diva Collection set, which she promoted for Valentine’s Day.

She used their bronzer, blush, and liquid lipstick to create a glam makeup look as her husband Patrick joined in on the fun by doing the voiceover for the video.

The Love Collection used in her post includes six products: the silky At First Sight Moisturizing Primer, So Smitten Gloss Set, So Devoted Liquid Mousse Lipstick Set, a pressed powder, and a hand-held mirror and retails for $53.99.

The items are sold separately on the website and range from $4.87 to $9.99 each. The cost-effective makeup company also sells beauty tools, lip tints and lip liners, makeup sets, and perfume, just to name a few, and their products are also cruelty-free.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.