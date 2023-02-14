Thais Ramone shares Valentine’s Day glam with some help from husband Patrick Mendes

90 Day Fiance alum Thais Ramone is ready for Valentine’s Day, thanks to some help from her husband, Patrick Mendes.

The always beautiful Thais recently shared a Valentine’s Day makeup tutorial ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

Thais is naturally gorgeous, but she upped her wow factor in a recent Instagram GRWM Reel.

The Brazilian model’s video began with a still shot of her holding up the makeup palette she used to achieve her stunning look.

“Getting ready to go out with Sheglam,” read the text over the video before Thais got to work making herself look glamorous.

Sign up for our newsletter!

First, Thais applied her foundation and concealer with a beauty blender before applying some blush in a dark pink hue, accentuating her cheekbones.

Thais Ramone gets Valentine’s Day-ready in a gorgeous makeup tutorial with the help of Patrick Mendes

Next, the bikini designer applied bronzer along her jawline before adding a lighter pink blush to her cheeks. Showing her followers the different shades of lipstick in the makeup kit drawn on her hand, Thais pointed to the one she chose, a dark pink shade.

Thais also sported a matching color of eyeshadow on her lids and showed off the striking finished product with a close-up shot of her face.

Adding some humor to the video was Patrick, who provided a step-by-step voiceover, mimicking what he thought Thais would say.

“Alright, guys, this is Pat Mendes. I’m gonna be filling in for my wife here,” Patrick began.

As Thais applied her makeup, Patrick said, “So, uh yeah, basically, this is me putting on some makeup.”

“So I just kinda blot this thing on my face a few different times, and then there’s some more things and, yeah, I think that’s the right one,” Patrick joked as Thais applied her blush with a brush.

“Look at my eyebrows,” he continued. “Look good? Yep, I know you’re looking at ’em.”

Thais acknowledged Patrick’s humor in her caption, which read, “Patrick voice over( When he started talking was halfway through the video 🤣”

She also added details about her makeup palette, letting her 225,000 followers know where they can purchase them and which kit she used, and pointed out that the kit is “Super cute to give as a present for Valentine’s Day.”

Thais’ 90 Day Fiance fame has helped her become a successful social media influencer

Thais has used her popularity from reality TV fame and her modeling background to her advantage. Her growing Instagram following has made her the perfect social media influencer for beauty brands.

The kit Thais promoted in her IG Reel is from SheGlam, a company that offers cruelty-free makeup products to provide the “ultimate beauty experience to makeup lovers around the world.”

Thais’ kit of choice was the multi-colored Love Dove Collection Set featuring a moisturizing primer, powder blush, pressed powder, a lip gloss set, a mousse lipstick set, and a Love Dove mirror, all for just $53.99 on their website.

In addition to SheGlam, Thais has also promoted brands such as Sassy Saints, the DIY at-home brow lamination kit, Olaplex hair products, and Beachwaver Co., the vegan haircare line which sells its patented rotating curling irons.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.