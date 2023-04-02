90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone is working hard to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Thais is well on her way with the help of regular exercise and her favorite energy drink.

As Thais continues to shed her pregnancy weight, the TLC star is sharing some of her progress online.

In a recent Instagram Story share, Thais posted a throwback photo of herself along with a current photo to show how far she’s come in her weight loss journey.

In the throwback selfie, Thais posed in a long-sleeved crop top and pink drawstring shorts. Her long hair was swept to one side as she snapped the pic, showing off her tiny waist and lean legs.

Thais’ current selfie depicted her clad in a white sports bra, black leggings, and an off-white cardigan. The Brazilian beauty again wore her hair down as she posed in front of her bathroom mirror, tilting her head to capture the image.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone shares before-and-after pregnancy photos

Next to her throwback photo, Thais wrote, “Before I was extremely skinny.”

Thais shares a throwback photo and a current selfie showing off her weight loss progress. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

For the caption next to her current selfie, Thais wrote, “4 months postpartum. I didn’t exercise during my pregnancy.. it was almost a year without working out. If you are pregnant and your doctor gave you ok try to exercise, because your body will go back to normal faster.”

In addition to hitting the gym regularly these days, Thais is also watching what she eats. Per her Instagram Highlight Reels, Thais says she doesn’t deny herself any particular foods.

Thais shares her diet and exercise tips

Instead, she uses self-control, gets focused, and stays consistent.

Thais shares her diet tips in her IG Highlight Reels. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais writes that she eats small amounts throughout the day and incorporates light weight lifting into her exercise regimen. In addition, Thais says tea and creams help with fluid retention.

As mentioned, Thais also hydrates with her favorite energy drink. She is a Bang Energy elite model per her IG bio and often promotes their brand on her feed.

In her latest Bang Energy promotion, Thais shared a video of herself grabbing a drink from her garage refrigerator, which was stocked with cans of Bang Energy Meltdown.

She captioned her post, “Doing my best to MELTDOWN this extra baby weight just in time for bikini season! I have been seeing great results using @meltdownenergy before every work out!”

