Thais Ramone reveals how she came up with her daughter’s name

Thais Ramone reveals the meaning behind her daughter’s name. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Thais Ramone gave birth to her daughter with her now-husband Patrick Mendes in mid-November.

The couple named their baby girl Aleesi, and now, Thais is shedding light on why they gave their daughter that unique name.

26-year-old Thais is originally from Brazil, and Patrick is part Brazilian and can speak fluent Portuguese.

With that said, a curious fan asked during an Instagram Story Q&A with Thais, “Where did you guys come up with Aleesi’s name? It’s beautiful [red heart emoji.].”

Thais replied, “We really liked the pronunciation of Alice in Portuguese, so we found a different way to spell and have the same pronunciation in both countries.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

To accompany her response, Thais gave her answer on top of a picture of baby Aleesi’s nursery crib with her name written above it.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Other Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance cast members have kids now

Thais and Patrick were not the only Season 9 cast members to welcome bundles of joy after their season ended.

While Thais and Patrick announced their pregnancy at the Tell All, so did Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer. Both women were the same number of weeks along at that time, and Kara also recently gave birth to her son, Nicolas.

90 Day Fiance viewers found out Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise were expecting shortly after Kobe arrived in America and in defiance of Emily’s father’s one rule that they don’t get pregnant under his roof.

They welcomed their daughter Scarlett late last year, and Scarlett recently celebrated her first birthday.

2022 was a big year for 90 Day Fiance babies. At one point, Juliana Custodio, Elizabeth Potthast, Olga Koshimbetova, Deavan Clegg, and Loren Brovarnik were all expecting. They all have since had their children.

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes now live in Nevada

During Season 9, viewers watched Thais arrive to America in Austin, Texas, where Patrick was living with his brother, John McManus.

During the 90 days, Patrick, Thais, and John moved to Dallas, Texas, where Patrick bought a house that Thais didn’t like.

Patrick and Thais did a lot of traveling in their 90 days as well, making trips to Las Vegas, Massachusettes, and Florida.

These days, the pair uprooted their life in Texas and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, a move they revealed at the Season 9 Tell All.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.