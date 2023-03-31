Thais Ramone is shedding the baby weight in time for ‘bikini season’

Thais Ramone is working hard to get her pre-baby body back, and she’s hoping to do it before bikini season.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared her goals with her social media followers and gave them a look at her grueling workout routine.

The Brazilian model has her own bikini company, so it’s no surprise that she wants to wear some of her stylish designs for the summer.

In a video posted online, Thais rocked a nude bodysuit and sneakers as she got into the exercise routine. She kicked off her daily workout with the exercise bike before moving outside.

Thais worked her upper and lower body as she grabbed a large dumbbell while doing overhead presses and squats using an agility ladder. Her next move brought her back inside the garage, where she then grabbed a large barbell.

She completed a few lower-body workouts, which included a series of squats with resistant bands on her thighs, followed by arm workouts with her dumbells.

Thais Ramone is shedding the baby weight with Meltdown Energy

Thais is getting the energy to burn off the extra pounds thanks to Meltdown Energy, which is the brand that she promoted in her post.

The TLC personality recently partnered with the company and has her fridge stocked with the products for an extra boost during her workouts.

“Doing my best to MELTDOWN this extra baby weight just in time for bikini season! I have been seeing great results using @meltdownenergy before every work out!” she told her 231,000 Instagram followers.

Meltdown Energy has zero carbs and sugar and is packed with supplements and vitamins. It offers immune support with zinc and vitamin D, and it enhances energy and boosts the immune system.

The products are created by Bang Energy and are sold in a 12-pack bundle for $29.99 on their website. There are several fun flavors available, including Mango Bango, Strawberry Limoncello, Frose Rose, Rainbow Unicorn, and Wyldin’ Watermelon.

In the workout video posted on Thais’s Instagram page, she gave us a glimpse of her stocked fridge with a few different flavors.

The Brazilian beauty first promoted the energy drink when she shared another workout video in February. At that time, she was only 12 pounds away from her goal weight.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone is enjoying motherhood

Thais Ramone is making time for herself to get her pre-baby body back, but most of her time is spent taking care of her newborn.

Little Aleesi — who is her dad, Patrick Mendes’ twin — has been growing up fast, and she recently hit a major milestone.

A few days ago, Thais and Patrick celebrated their daughter hitting the four-month mark, and they had balloons and cake for the special occasion.

The proud parents shared the sweet moment on Instagram as they sang to their baby girl and blew out her “4” candle.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.