Thais Ramone in blue minidress poses with baby Aleesi

Thais Ramone is enjoying all the things that come with being a first-time mom, and that includes dressing up her baby girl.

The 90 Day Fiance star has passed down her love of fashion to her daughter Aleesi and the mother-daughter duo looked adorable in a recent social media post.

The pair first appeared in the clip clad in their bathrobes before changing into their stylish outfits. Thais wore a black silk robe, while Aleesi had on a tiny pink and white robe with a hoodie.

Then, in a split second, they were both fully dressed in their outfits of the day.

Thais opted for a blue minidress with long sleeves and small button details at the top. Her long hair had a neat part in the front and flowed loosely down her back.

Meanwhile, her adorable daughter threatened to upstage her model mom in a blue denim dress with pink leggings and matching booties.

She also had a little headband with a floral design, but Aleesi was more fascinated with her mom’s hair. During the video, the toddler tugged at her mom’s long tresses– something she seemingly does quite often.

“Why always the hair 😂” wrote Thais in the Instagram caption.

Thais Ramone gets love from 90 Day Fiance stars

After sharing the adorable video online, the Brazilian native got a slew of comments on her post.

There were also some familiar faces in the mix, including Thais’ BFF Miona Bell as well as Yara Zaya, another first-time mom.

“Omg, so cute 😍beautiful girls 👧,” wrote Yara.

“My sweet girls❤️❤️,” Miona added.

Other commenters in the post also commented on little Aleesi pulling on her mama’s hair and confirmed that it’s a popular thing with toddlers.

“It’s always the hair and the big earrings and I learned the hard way…” said an Instagram user.

“lol they have a very strong grip, you have to be very gentle otherwise they cause more pain 😂,” shared someone else.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone promotes Shein

The 90 Day Fiance star has a paid partnership with Shein, and in one post she showed off a stunning purple shoe from the fashion retailer.

Thais showed off the strappy sandal outside by the pool and noted that it was perfect for summer.

“Summer color 💜💦 #sheinforall#sheinpartner#viral @angelica-sumterhein_us @sheinofficial,” she captioned the post.

The model listed the item number for shoppers to easily find the item on the website, and she also shared a Shein discount code with her 222,000 Instagram followers.

“15% off with my coupon: thaisramoniee” she added.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.