Thais Ramone goes all out with romantic gesture for Patrick Mendes ahead of Valentine’s Day

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone showed off her romantic side in a sweet video.

Thais recently asked her Instagram followers for help with ideas to win over her husband, Patrick Mendes, for Valentine’s Day.

The Brazilian beauty received plenty of suggestions from her 224,000 followers in a Q&A in her Instagram Stories.

One of Thais’ fans recommended that she should cook a romantic dinner at home for Patrick.

Thais replied with a video she recorded, showing off a recent romantic gesture for Patrick, in which she went all out. She captioned it, “Like this 😍,” adding, “look Look how romantic I am.”

Set to the song I Saw Love by Forrest Blakk, Thais’ video began by showing her bare feet on a tiled floor, which was decorated with red rose petals and tealight candles, lighting a path on the walkway.

Thais Ramone shares Valentine’s Day inspiration with romantic gesture for Patrick Mendes

Thais panned her camera to the right, displaying the dinner table, which was decorated with an assortment of fruit, candles, chocolates, and heart-shaped balloons. Behind the table, Thais arranged a banner to read in her native language Portuguese, “Eu Te Amo,” which translates to “I love you” in English.

The Brazilian-born beauty continued to film, this time showing her followers the candlelit path that led to the bedroom. When Thais turned on the light, the rest of her decor was visible.

Thais went all out, covering the floor in red balloons, sprinkling more red rose petals on the bed, and placing candles on the nightstands and flowers and balloons on the pillows.

It appeared that the sweet gesture was in honor of their anniversary, as the banner on the bedroom wall read, “Feliz Aniversario,” or “Happy Anniversary” in English.

Also on the bed was a box with the lid open. Inside, Thais handwrote, “I am your gift,” and taped some photos of herself and Patrick on the lid. There was a bottle of wine, a cake, and more sweets in the box.

Thais and Patrick celebrate their one-year anniversary

Although Thais’ gesture looked like it was for an anniversary, she certainly inspired others for the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.

Thais and Patrick will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary later this month. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony, captured by TLC’s film crews during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Shortly after getting married, Thais and Patrick discovered they were expecting their first child, their daughter Aleesi.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.