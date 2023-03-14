Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes’ self-care Sunday with baby Aleesi is the cutest thing ever

90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes engaged in some family self-care and were sure to include their 4-month-old daughter, Aleesi.

Shortly after tying the knot during their season on 90 Day Fiance, Thais and Patrick were expecting their first child.

Thais and Patrick were among the first couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise to announce a pregnancy during a Tell All. They welcomed their daughter, Aleesi, in November 2022.

Although Aleesi is only four months old, she’s already learning self-care from her parents.

Thais and Patrick took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of themselves and Aleesi engaging in some at-home spa therapy.

The family of three were dressed comfortably for the IG Reel, with Thais and Aleesi each sporting robes, while Patrick donned a black tank and black shorts.

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes include their 4-month-old daughter Aleesi in their self-care Sunday session

Set to the song Got To Be Real by Cheryl Lynn, the video showed Thais, Patrick, and Aleesi together in front of the bathroom mirror.

While Thais and Patrick took turns giving each other facials, Aleesi intently looked on. Thais even gave Aleesi her own “facial,” pretending to paint product on her little cheeks with a makeup brush.

Thais massaged Aleesi’s face as the sweet little girl sat on the countertop, clearly enjoying her spa treatment.

To end the too-cute-for-words video, Thais and Patrick shared a kiss before simultaneously planting a smooch on either side of little Aleesi’s cheeks.

The video was captioned, “Our self care Sunday 🧖‍♀️🧖‍♂️👧🏼💗 #selfcare#90dayfiance#90dayfiancé.”

Thais and Patrick’s Reel received over 13,000 likes, and hundreds of their followers flocked to the comments to gush over its cuteness.

90 Day Fiance fans can’t handle Thais, Patrick, and Aleesi’s cuteness

“The cutest video I’ve seen on the internet today 🥰,” wrote one fan.

Another echoed the sentiment: “This is THEEEE CUTEST lil spa session 😍😍😍.”

Thais and Patrick’s followers couldn’t handle the cuteness. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Many more agreed that the video was the “cutest” they’d ever seen, noting how “gorgeous” and “beautiful” Aleesi is — who, by the way, already has 2,663 followers on her own Instagram account.

Thais and Patrick’s fans continue to gush over their family spa day. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais and Patrick have capitalized on their 90 Day Fiance fame

Since their time on 90 Day Fiance, Patrick and Thais have been busy raising their infant daughter. However, they still manage to make time for their professional endeavors.

Last year, Thais launched her own bikini line, Thais Ramonie Brazilian Swimwear. She’s also partnered with Bang Energy drinks as one of their elite models.

Patrick has capitalized on his brother John’s one-liners during his time on 90 Day Fiance. His website, JohnnySpahkls.com, offers t-shirts emblazoned with John’s face and the slogan, “Ok Spahkels.”

The slogan is a play on his comment about Jibri Bell’s outfit choice during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All. The t-shirts are available in sizes XS through XXL and can be purchased on the website for $33.99.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.

