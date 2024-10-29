Teresa Giudice’s latest clickbait hints at ‘taking a break’ from RHONJ

Teresa Giudice has been getting dragged for constantly misleading people with her clickbait posts, and the Bravo star is still peddling her side gig as The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains on hiatus.

This time the OG’s post hinted at her “taking a break” from the show amid rumors that everyone is getting axed.

However, people have caught on to her clickbait antics and no longer fall for the misleading headlines.

A few weeks ago, Teresa alarmed her social media followers when she asked them to pray for her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

As it turned out, Joe was fine at home in the Bahamas and had simply taken a tumble while working out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Once again, we took the bait so that you don’t have to, and in case you thought her post had anything to do with quitting RHONJ, think again.

Teresa Giudice hints at taking a break from RHONJ with clickbait content

Teresa Giudice shared a photo with her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania on Facebook.

“OFFICIALLY TAKING A BREAK 🙏❤️ *IN COMMENTS,” the RHONJ star captioned the post.

Teresa Giudice and her girls. Pic credit: Teresa Giudice/Facebook

One would assume that the OG was hinting that she was stepping away from the show, but that was not the case.

As noted in her caption, the link was posted in the comment section and the story had nothing to do with Teresa.

Instead, it was about her eldest daughter Gia Giudice’s decision to take a break from law school.

The article referenced an Amazon Livestream from July when the 23-year-old confessed to pausing her law school dreams to pursue a career as an influencer.

RHONJ viewers tell Teresa to ‘Go away’

Several people responded to Teresa’s clickbait post and not surprisingly they assumed she was referring to taking a break from RHONJ.

“You alll need a break get off the show and go on with your lives and enjoy yourselfs, come back in a few years,” responded a Facebook commenter.

“They just don’t want you back” retorted someone else.

“Is she leaving the show? Hmm?” a commenter asked.

Meanwhile, some people were happy about the fake news that the OG was leaving the franchise and they bid her goodbye in the comments.

“Who cares go away Definitely please,” someone wrote.

A commenter exclaimed, “Good…goodbye.”

Another added, “Thank God !!!! Adios.”

Teresa has some critics. Pic credit: Teresa Giudice/Facebook

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.