Teresa Giudice wants to leave RHONJ ‘toxicity’ in 2022

After a tumultuous 2022, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is ready to move forward – and to put the negativity behind her.

Looking ahead to the new year, Teresa said in a new interview that one thing she definitely wants to leave in the past is “toxicity.”

In 2023, the OG Real Housewife said, she is manifesting “peace, love, happiness.”

“Life is short,” Teresa said, and “very valuable.”

“You have to value the time that you have,” the Bravo star added, and further remarked, “surround yourself with good people, good vibes.”

To that end, Teresa said that she and her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, are planning to ring in the new year with a “burning ceremony.”

Louie explained that the ceremony will involve the couple writing down things they want to let go of in 2022 and then burning the pieces of paper.

“You leave [them] behind, and then literally don’t look back,” he told People, adding that the process, “kind of cleans out your mental storage.”

A year of ups and downs for Teresa Giudice

2022 has seen many ups and downs for Teresa. On the plus side: over the summer, the star married her Louie in an opulent East Brunswick, New Jersey, celebration.

On the negative: notably missing on Teresa’s big day was her younger brother, Joe Gorga. Joe and his wife, fellow Jersey Housewife Melissa Gorga, have been publicly feuding with the newlyweds ever since.

At the time, sources told People that Joe and Melissa had been planning on attending until just two days prior. But when Teresa allegedly accused her sister-in-law of cheating on Joe on camera, an explosive fight broke out – a moment teased in the new trailer for RHONJ Season 13.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” one insider claimed, adding that Joe and Melissa were, “not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

The new season of RHONJ, which returns in February, is expected to show what went down behind the scenes.

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice opens up about family feud

Talking with the outlet, Teresa said that the rift with her brother – whom she has called her best friend – has taken an emotional toll.

The star revealed that she and Joe come from a small and “really close” family and that their late parents, “lived for me and my brother.”

No parents, Teresa said, would “want to see their children fighting.”

One thing Teresa has learned from her twelve seasons on RHONJ: “It’s hard to be on a reality show with your family.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.