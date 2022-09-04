Teresa Giudice stuns in plunging bikini with new husband

Teresa Giudice is a newlywed and rocking a plunging bikini with her new husband. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Demis Maryannakis/StarMaxWorldwide

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is enjoying her first summer as the wife of Luis Ruelas in a plunging bikini.

The newlywed couple got married a few weeks ago, and it has been all smiles ever since, with lots of photos from the honeymoon.

The lovers went to Greece for their honeymoon before heading to Teresa’s native Italy for fun in the sun.

The honeymoon fun included lots of bathing suits, water sports, and couples photos.

Teresa rocked a tiny white and yellow bikini as she showed off the results of her hard work in the gym. Her long, luscious locks featured light waves, and she sported sunglasses to protect her eyes.

Meanwhile, Luis rocked bright red swim trunks and white Balenciaga slides.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas pose in Capri, Italy

Teresa and Luis posed from a boat in Capri, Italy, with gorgeous, natural rocks in the background.

The second photo featured the lovers on a jet ski with Luis taking the wheel in the front and Teresa smiling behind him.

The third photo featured the two at Dior Capri in front of a wall covered by greenery. Teresa sported a sheer coverup over her white and yellow bikini and removed her sunglasses for the shot. Luis put on a white and open dress shirt which he left unbuttoned and held Teresa from behind.

Next, the two kissed for the camera on a Christian Dior decorated patio complete with umbrellas and matching giraffes featuring blue and white designs.

Finally, Teresa offered a look at the massive gray yacht that she and Luis enjoyed on the open sea.

Teresa also geotagged Capri, Italy in addition to referencing the city in her caption.

Her caption read, “Capri Italy 🇮🇹 # honeymoon #myeverything ❤️❤️.”

Teresa Giudice discusses her wedding drama

Teresa has spent much of the last two decades in front of Bravo cameras and her life has been dramatic, to say the least. Teresa’s second wedding was no exception, with family members not showing up at the last minute, and bridal party members dropping out.

Teresa took to her podcast, Namaste B$tches, to share details about her wedding drama. She explained, “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming, and I’m totally fine with it. You’ll see it play out on TV.”

Teresa continued, “The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.