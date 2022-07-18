Teresa Giudice stuns in cleavage-baring lime green cutout dress

Teresa Giudice showed off her toned physique and some major cleavage in her lime green dress. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed off her fit figure in a cleavage-baring lime green dress with cutouts that showed off her toned torso.

She has been busy as her wedding to Luis Ruelas is just weeks away, and the new season of RHONJ is filming.

There’s been plenty of drama in her life too.

After several years of friendship with Dina (Manzo) Cantin, the two are no longer speaking. In fact, she was supposed to be Tre’s matron of honor, and that’s no longer the case.

As hectic as everything is, Teresa still makes time to keep her physique on point.

Teresa Giudice knocked her look out of the park for a Saturday night out.

Teresa Giudice rocks lime green cutout dress

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has upped her fashion game since getting involved with her soon-to-be-husband, Luis Ruelas. She has opted to show more skin and a lot more cleavage.

Teresa Giudice took to her Instagram page to show off her good looks and fit physique in a cleavage-baring lime green dress. It left little to the imagination, and the cutouts showed off her toned torso.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa captioned the post, “Happy Saturday can’t wait to have a Tequila shot @danostequila 😘”

And it wouldn’t be a Teresa look without the full glam and hair to go along with the thought-out look.

The reality TV star knows how to put together a look that will keep followers talking, and that’s exactly what this one did.

What is Teresa Giudice up to now?

Aside from filming the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice has been busy with wedding prep.

She will tie the knot in just a few weeks, with all four of her daughters by her side. Teresa’s entire life, from the birth of Audriana to now, has been filmed for the show. However, don’t expect her nuptials to be filmed for the show — at least not RHONJ.

Teresa played coy when asked whether there would be a wedding special for her big day. A standalone episode is more Teresa’s style, with the entire thing focused on her from start to finish.

As the wedding draws near, Teresa will likely keep her followers updated on what’s to come.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.