Teresa Giudice strikes a pose in a white tulle dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Demis Maryannakis/starmaxinc.com

Teresa Giudice sent a sweet birthday message to her castmate Dolores Catania along with a throwback photo of them together.

The image showed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star clad in all white as she posed with her castmate.

The outfit looked very much like a wedding dress with layers of tulle at the bottom in a high-low style.

The top part was a halter style, covered in silver stones with a plunging neckline and a shirred waist.

The OG completed the outfit with glittery pumps and dangly silver earrings as she stood beside Dolores with one hand on her hip. The photo was taken during their Season 13 cast trip to Dublin, Ireland which will play out in a few weeks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Months ago, we saw photos of the cast and a then-engaged Teresa clad in the white tulle dress while strolling the streets of Dublin. Seemingly, the OG castmates held a pre-wedding shining for her during their trip out of the country.

The trip took place back in July and Teresa married Luis in a lavish ceremony on August 6 at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Teresa Giudice sends a birthday greeting to Dolores Catania

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted the throwback image in honor of Dolores Catania who was also in the photo.

Dolores recently celebrated her birthday and Teresa shared a sweet note for her friend while reminiscing on their happy moments together.

“Happy Birthday @dolorescatania wishing you everything you can dream of this coming year,” wrote the 51-year-old. “Thank you for always being there for me your loyalty & friendship love you forever 🎂❤️🎁🍾🎈🎊💕🤍 💚#irelamd #happybirthday #friendshipforever #manyblessings.”

Dolores was clad in a chic green dress paired with a black leather jacket and black boots as she smiled for the snapshot with Teresa.

Other RHONJ stars including Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, and Margaret Josephs also took to Instagram to share sweet sentiments for the birthday girl.

Teresa Giudice promotes Namaste B$tches podcast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been busy promoting her new podcast Namaste B$tches with her co-host Melissa Pfeister.

The pair recently recorded a sweet video wishing their listeners happy holidays. However, the entrepreneurs also made sure to remind everyone to tune in to new episodes of the podcast each Wednesday.

Teresa posted the clip on her page and wrote, “Check out new episode on Namaste B$tches!!! Happy holidays and Happy new year to you and your family. Wishing you many blessings in 2023. 🌲❤️🍾 @namastebitchespod @melissapfeister.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.