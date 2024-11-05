Teresa Giudice spills details about Gia Giudice’s Bravo spinoff

The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be on hiatus for some time, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Gia Giudice on TV.

The eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice has snagged herself a spinoff alongside several other celebrity kids.

Monsters and Critics shared details about the new show, Making it in Manhattan, a few months ago after snaps of the cast filming in New York were posted on social media.

Details about the new series have remained under wraps, but thanks to Teresa, we now have a possible timeline for the show’s premiere.

The mom of four spilled some tea about the new series, including the Bravo kids joining the cast.

She also teased a surprised appearance on the reality show when the series airs in 2025.

Teresa Giudice spills the tea on Gia Giudice’s spinoff show

The RHONJ star teased her daughter Gia’s upcoming project at a recent event.

“I don’t know if you guys heard, Gia, she’s gonna be on the show… with many of the Bravo Kids,” shared Teresa.

“It’s Gia, Brooks — Meredith’s son, Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana, Kandi’s daughter Riley, and a few others, that I don’t know their names,” she added.

“I was on that show too, so I’m excited about that,” teased the Bravo Housewife, who also revealed that the show is set to premiere in early 2025.

“It’s coming out in February or March,” she declared.

Teresa also dropped another nugget regarding Gia’s future as a Real Housewife — a topic that became a point of conversation due to the 23-year-old’s enhanced presence in Season 14 of RHONJ.

“I’m sure eventually she’ll probably be a Housewife, yes,” Teresa told the screaming audience.

Here’s what we know about Making it in Manhattan

The network has not shared any details about the Making it in Manhattan cast, but they shared a press release about the premise of the reality show.

The series follows a “tight-knit group of friends” who “navigate the trials and triumphs of young adulthood.”

The press release continued, “Some hail from the spotlight of well-known families, others have created a legacy of their own, but they all are looking to thrive” in the Big Apple.

“Together they will challenge societal norms, redefine success, juggle personal and romantic relationships, and lean on each other for support in order to turn their skyline-high aspirations into reality.”

So far, we’ve only heard about Gia Giudice, Riley Burruss, Ariana Biermann, and Brooks Marks, but Instagram user @bravoholic teased some of the other cast members.

Ming Lee Simmons, daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons, is reportedly joining the show alongside YouTuber Dylan Geick.

There’s also Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Conner Kennedy and Ava Dash, daughter of Roc Nation CEO Damon Dash.

