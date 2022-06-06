Teresa Giudice speaks out on Ramona Singer sharing her wedding date on social media

Teresa Giudice speaks out about Ramona Singer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia/CharlesSykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is finally speaking out after Ramona Singer caused havoc online a few days ago by revealing private details about her wedding.

In true Ramona fashion, The Real Housewives of New York star was so excited about the stunning invitation she received from Teresa and Luis that she took to social media to show it off. Unfortunately, Ramona gave away all the information about the couple’s wedding without even realizing it.

It wasn’t long before social media users started to share the date and location of Luis And Teresa’s wedding, along with the website and password to RSVP to the event.

They also figured out how to access the guest list to see which Bravo Housewives were and were not invited to the event.

With only a few months before the big day, there’s not much that the couple can do to change the date or the location. However, the RHONJ star admitted that they would have extra security thanks to Ramona’s snafu.

Teresa Giudice speaks on Ramona Singer sharing her wedding date on social media

While walking the MTV Awards red carpet with her fiance, Luis Ruelas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the conversation she had with Ramona after her major error.

As it turns out, Ramona had no idea what she had done until Teresa called and told her to remove the Instagram post.

“I called her, and I’m like, ‘Can you please take that down off your story right now,'” revealed Teresa.

Despite the error, both Teresa and Luis noted that the long-running Real Housewives of New York star did not mean to share their wedding details.

“I think it was an honest mistake,” said Teresa, who donned a plunging cutout dress for the awards show.

While it wasn’t a deliberate act on Ramona’s part, Teresa admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she panicked after her wedding information went public.

Is Ramona Singer still invited to Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s wedding?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about her upcoming wedding and explained why she freaked out after last week’s mishap.

“Just because now I’m gonna have to have extra security,” said Teresa, who also spoke on a possible change of date since Ramona shared those details online.

“I don’t know, we’ll see…Some people were telling us we should do that,” confessed the reality TV personality.

As for whether or not Ramona’s invitation was revoked after her major mishap, both Teresa and Luis confirmed that the RHONY star is still on the guest list.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

