Teresa Giudice speaks on ex-husband Joe Giudice’s possible return to the U.S.

Teresa Giudice has been a single mom to her four girls ever since their dad, Joe Giudice, was deported to his native country of Italy.

However, the family has not given up hope that he’ll be allowed back into the U.S. at some point.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently talked about the possibility of her ex-husband’s return during a Q&A with her fans.

Teresa confessed that she would love to have Joe back because she needs help with their kids. As for whether that dream will become a reality, we’ll have to wait and see.

Joe lived his entire life in the U.S., but in 2013, both he and Teresa were indicted on federal fraud charges.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After he served 41 months in prison, Joe was deported to Italy in 2019 and later moved to the Bahamas.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice wants Joe Giudice back in America

Teresa opened up about Joe during an episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast where she took questions from fans.

Someone asked the RHONJ star about the possibility of Joe coming back to live in the U.S.

“I don’t know,” responded Teresa. “I mean, I hope he does because, trust me…the opportunities are better in America, and I’ve been doing everything on my own.”

The 51-year-old admitted that it’s “hard” doing it all on her own and Joe’s return would be some well-needed help.

“It’s like the money that he makes in the Bahamas is not the same money he would make in America, totally different.”

Teresa revealed that the real reason Joe left Italy for the Bahamas was because there weren’t any job opportunities there.

“Could you imagine just being sent to another country after living in America for all these years? It’s very sad,” she added.

Joe Giudice has missed out on several important milestones in his daughters’ lives

Joe has been fighting his deportation for quite some time, and in 2021, Monsters and Critics reported that he suffered a major loss after his 2020 appeal was denied.

The family is not giving up hope, and Joe and Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, has plans to go to law school so that she can help her dad.

However, that is going to take some time, and so far, Joe has been missing out on some special moments with his girls.

Gia recently graduated from Rutgers University, and 18-year-old Gabriella graduated from high school.

Their youngest daughter Audriana had a graduation that Joe missed, and he also didn’t get to send his girls Gabriella and Milania off to their high school prom.

Those are just the special milestones he missed this year alone, there have been many others and a lot more to come that Joe won’t get to enjoy in person unless a miracle happens.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.