The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is enjoying the last few days of summer.

It’s been a busy year for the reality TV star with her wedding to Luis Ruelas and her latest gig competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Teresa shows no signs of slowing down as she has already filmed a new season of RHONJ, gotten married and went on her honeymoon, and still manages to spend time with her friends and family.

Showing off her fit physique is nothing new for the mom of four. She competed in body-building competitions while her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, served time in federal prison. Bikinis are nothing new, though some of her choices have been more daring in recent times.

This time, Teresa chose a tie-front bikini to show off her stunning body. The pastel coloring in the bikini showed her incredible tan as she posed beside her friend while on a boat.

Bikini life is for Teresa Giudice, and she is enjoying each moment.

Teresa Giudice stuns in tie-front pastel bikini

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice showed off her stunning bikini body.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was celebrating her friend’s birthday in Florida, which she geo-tagged and mentioned in the post’s caption.

Teresa wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful had a great time celebrating you. Looking forward to our next trip. ❤️🎂🍾🎉🎊😘💕”

The pastel coloring in the tie-front bikini highlighted Teresa’s toned body. Her toned abs were visible, and her arms and legs were perfectly placed in the photo.

Teresa has worked hard for her body, and it shows.

Teresa Giudice joins Dancing with the Stars

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will see Teresa Giudice competing for the mirrored ball trophy.

She is just one of the many Housewives chosen to participate in various seasons of the long-running series.

It will be interesting to see how the table-flipping OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey measures up to her other competition, especially with some of the other names for Season 31.

Teresa’s costumes will also be worth keeping an eye on, especially since she is over the top when it comes to glitz and glamor. With the support she has behind her, don’t expect Teresa to be the first one voted off. She’ll likely stick around for at least a few weeks.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Dancing with the Stars premieres September 19 on Disney+.