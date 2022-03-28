Teresa Giudice shows off the treats Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill brought over after hospital stay

Jennifer proves once again she’s got Teresa’s back. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram and Bravo

Teresa Giudice has shown off the treats her RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill brought over after her stay in the hospital.

Last Wednesday, Teresa was admitted to the hospital, where she had to undergo a surgical procedure. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was back home by Thursday and on the mend.

One person supporting Teresa as she recovers from surgery is her friend and costar her friend Jennifer. The two ladies each shared just what Jennifer did to express her get-well wishes for Teresa.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice shows off treats Jennifer and Bill Aydin delivered to her after her hospital stay

Jennifer used Instagram Stories to share a couple of pictures of the goodie she gave to Teresa to enjoy while she recovers. One picture was of some gorgeous flowers, a tray of cookies, a yellow cake, and a container of brownies.

Yes, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went all out for her friend. As RHONJ fans know, both Teresa and Jennifer have been battling with the other ladies in the cast on Season 12. Jennifer had a heated exchange with Melissa Gorga, while Teresa continues to fight with Margaret Josephs.

Neither of the photos had a caption. However, Jennifer tagged Teresa and Cookie Boutique, located in Bergan County, New Jersey.

Teresa also used Instagram Stories to reveal the goodies Bill and Jennifer brought over to her house. She didn’t caption the photos either.

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram and @teresagiudice/Instagram

Page Six captured a screengrab of Jennifer and Bill delivering the gifts to Teresa in person instead of having them delivered.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer gives details on goodies she bought for Teresa

After sharing the photos on Instagram Stories, Jennifer posted an image of her in front of the flowers, cake, brownies, and cookies before heading off to Teresa’s house.

Jennifer let her followers know where she got the treats for her friend. Not everything was bought. Jennifer gave a shoutout to her daughter Olivia for making the brownies and cake. There was also the mention of a couple of gifts RHONJ fans didn’t know about.

“Ok- so it was a cookie tray from @cookieboutiquenj Brownies and yellow cake by Olivia (Both by @realduncanhines), My little hand/hamsa necklace by @jmjewels and Furniture/rugs by @zgallerie #Love! Flowers on our way☺️ In case you were wondering about the picture,” she wrote.

The news of Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill bringing Teresa Giudice treats comes hot on the heels of their costar Jackie Goldschneider claiming Teresa “uses Jennifer as her puppet.” As things get tenser between Teresa and Margaret on the show, Jackie has also warned that Margaret has “ammunition” on all of the ladies in the cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.