Teresa Giudice shows off tanned legs in thigh-skimming peach dress in Greece

Teresa looks fabulous as she enjoys her honeymoon in Greece with her hubby Louie. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shows off tanned legs in a thigh-skimming peach dress as she brings her fashion A-game to Greece.

Nearly two weeks after marrying Luis Ruelas in a lavish wedding in New Jersey, the couple has been enjoying married life with some fun in the sun.

The couple waited a few days after their wedding to jet off to Greece for a little downtime. They were spotted happy and in love at a local New Jersey restaurant before their romantic getaway.

Rest and relaxation were just what the newlyweds needed after the Melissa and Joe Gorga drama that surrounded their big day.

Tre and Louie aren’t letting the family issues stop them from having the best time celebrating their love in Greece. They have been living it up on the beach and taking in the sights.

Teresa has been killing it the entire trip with her fashion choices and a recent day in Mykonos was no exception.

This week Louie took to his Instagram Stories to share a shot of his beautiful wife. Teresa was standing in front of a NAMMOS WORLD sign in Mykonos.

According to the website, Nammos is “one of the trendiest restaurants in Mykonos. Expect crowds of visiting socialites and well-dressed locals for one of the best day-to-night parties on the island.”

Teresa was rocking a fun short-sleeved peach dress that showed off her tanned legs and arms. It was doubling as a cover-up because Tre’s bikini straps can be seen coming out of the dress, with her long locks pulled back into a bun.

The outfit was complete with a pair of flip-flops and a hat, which Teresa held in the photo. Teresa reshared the picture her husband took to her Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram and @louiearuelas/Instagram

One of Teresa’s other Greece looks includes her sporting a blue bikini top and long skirt to swing on a swing at the beach.

Teresa Giudice launches podcast

It’s been a busy few weeks for Teresa. Filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapped, she filmed her wedding special for Bravo and announced she’s launching a podcast Melissa Pfeister called Namaste B$TCHES.

Melissa already hosts Side Piece Podcast and is a huge reality TV buff. Namaste B$TCHES will officially launch on September 21. Tre and Melissa have given fans a trailer to preview, which includes tidbits from Teresa’s wedding.

Right now, though, Teresa Giudice remains happy in her love bubble with her husband Luis Ruelas for their honeymoon in Greece.

They will certainly be dealing with drama and craziness soon enough when Season 13 of RHONJ hits the airwaves. The season should premiere later this year or early next year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.