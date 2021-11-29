Teresa Giudice shades Melissa Gorga, says she wouldn’t ‘stop DMing’ Andy Cohen to get cast on RHONJ

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Pic credit:Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga put their family issues behind them years ago but the OG is still throwing shade at her sister-in-law. Teresa recently opened up about Melissa’s initiation on the show and claimed she was constantly pressed Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen to get cast.

During the early seasons of RHONJ, it was downright war between the Gorgas and the Giudices. Their feud spanned several seasons and caused quite a rift in their family all because Teresa wasn’t happy with the way Joe and Melissa joined the show.

Well, it’s been many years later and while Teresa may have forgiven her brother and sister-in-law– for supposedly joining the cast without giving her a heads up–she has certainly not forgotten.

Teresa Giudice says Melissa Gorga contacted Andy Cohen to join RHONJ

Melissa and Teresa have come a long way over the years and recently the two Jersey Housewives represented their cast on the first installment of Ultimate Girls Trip.

During a conversation with the other women Teresa told the story of how Melissa got cast as a Housewife, and she has a much different story than Melissa.

Teresa claimed, “Andy [Cohen] called me and said, ‘Your sister-in-law won’t stop DMing me. She wants to get on the show.’”

However, Melissa vehemently denied doing any such thing despite what Teresa said. The touchy subject has been a point of contention for the two women and they’ve since buried the hatchet so let’s hope this doesn’t open old wounds.

As for Melissa, she told the group which comprised Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Ramona Singer the real story of how she got cast on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Melissa Gorga explains how she got cast on RHONJ

After Teresa Giudice said her piece, Melissa Gorga shared her side of the story and according to the 42-year-old, it did not go down the way her sister-in-law claimed.

“I never DMed him [Andy Cohen],” retorted Melissa. “That’s what I’m telling you.”

The mom-of-three then explained that she got cast on The Real Housewives of New Jersey after casting producers reached out to her on social media. Melissa said they wanted to interview her for the show and it seems they were impressed with what they saw because she got the job.

“They inboxed me. They still reach out to all of my friends now, still looking for [new ‘Housewives’],” said Melissa.

Despite Melissa’s explanation, Teresa is sticking with her version of events and noted that they “Will never agree” on the story.

“She has her story. I have my story…she’s never going to admit it,” said the OG.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.