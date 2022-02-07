Teresa Giudice reveals she is ‘open’ to making up with Jacqueline Laurita

Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita at the Season 7 reunion Pic credit: Bravo

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey know Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita have had their fair share of friendship drama together over the years.

When we last saw Jacqueline, it was the Season 7 reunion, and viewers will remember friction between her and Teresa had reached an all-time high, resulting in a fractured relationship between the longtime friends.

However, it seems Teresa might be having a change of heart with a little help from Andy Cohen and her future sister-in-law, as she spoke about it on Watch What Happens Live on February 1.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is warming up to the idea of having her former best friend back

During an appearance in Andy’s clubhouse in May 2021, a caller asked Teresa where things stood with Jacqueline.

Teresa opened up and answered, “She was my best friend, and that was really traumatic for me. I felt betrayed and that really hurt me really bad. It was like a bad divorce. But I’m over that now and it’s been so many years.”

Jacqueline was a guest on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast in June 2021, and she talked about her conflict with Teresa and said that she feels like Teresa never truly forgives. She also stated that she believes Teresa’s attempt to make amends with her during Season 7 was insincere.

Forward to last week, Teresa was back on WWHL, and a fan asked once more what the status was with Jacqueline.

Teresa responded, “Well, my future sister-in-law, she’s starting her own businesses with this app called Forgivity. So she’s telling me you need to forgive and move on, so yeah, maybe I would be open to that.”

What happened to Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita?

Teresa and Jacqueline’s friendship started to crumble during Season 3 after Teresa’s new cookbook made fun of Jacqueline’s sister-in-law, Caroline Manzo. The friends got into an argument the next season over allegations that Teresa was heading to prison after she and her ex-husband Joe Giudice were accused of fraud.

Teresa was also enraged by Jacqueline’s statement that she believed a rumor about her husband, Joe, being unfaithful. This also came up at the Season 4 reunion, when Jacqueline accused Teresa of turning a blind eye to Joe’s rampant cheating.

Jacqueline started to see a nasty side to Teresa when Melissa Gorga joined the cast. Jacqueline said that Teresa tried too hard to sabotage Melissa, and it made her question Teresa’s motives.

Jacqueline revealed that she was asked back to be a cast member in 2018, but she declined because she didn’t like the direction the show had taken.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.