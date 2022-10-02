Teresa Giudice revealed she was upset before her first dance on DWTS, threw her off

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice got upset right before going on stage on DWTS. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is being candid about her debut on Dancing with the Stars.

In the second episode of her podcast, Namaste B$tches, Teresa opened up to her co-star Melissa Pfeister about her first dance on the show.

The podcast was recorded a couple of days after her debut on the show.

Teresa explained that at first, she felt very confident.

But she explained to Melissa that her feelings quickly changed when she overheard her introductory “package.”

At the beginning of Dancing with the Stars, they introduce the dancers in a series of short clips called a package giving viewers some information about each contestant prior to their dance.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice admits she didn’t want to be judged by DWTS viewers

Teresa told Melissa that they played her package seconds before she went on. She got upset because they spoke about her going to prison.

She admitted, “That upset me, that upset me.”

Teresa revealed that her dance partner Pasha Pashkov had warned her to tune out the package before they go on stage. He advised her to stay focused and not listen, but she admitted it was hard to do.

She said they showed her then-husband, Joe Giudice, and her going to court.

She admitted hearing about her prison stint still “upsets” her and added, “Listen, I did my time, I did what I had to do.”

Teresa said that she walks proudly, and she doesn’t want this past mistake thrown back in her face. She went further and said she didn’t want people who didn’t know her to judge her as a criminal. She said she didn’t see herself as one.

She continued, “I just didn’t want to be judged that way.”

Teresa Giudice explained why she went ‘away’

As fans of Teresa know, she explained that ex-husband Joe Giudice asked her to go to the bank and sign some papers. He used to flip houses at the time.

She revealed that she took the precaution to go with a lawyer. Her mother, who has since passed, even warned her not to let Joe ruin her credit.

The OG said candidly, “Meanwhile, years later I go to prison for it.”

Teresa explained that when they showed her legal struggles on Dancing with the Stars, it changed her mood. She explained that it threw her off as she had only seconds to rally and start her dance routine.

The Standing Strong author pleaded, “I know in my heart, I’m not a criminal and it’s not something I intentionally did.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went on to explain that she couldn’t shake the pain off before she started dancing. And she said that’s why she thinks the judges told her she wasn’t passionate enough in her choreography.

Viewers had commented she was a bit stiff during her first dance and had chalked it up to her being nervous. Now, they have the whole story.

Teresa revealed that’s why she wants to use the podcast. She wants viewers to hear the truth from her and get to know her more away from the drama and triggers of a reality show.

