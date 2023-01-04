Teresa Giudice poses in Mexico in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/ FSadou/AdMedia

Teresa Giudice is back home in New Jersey after a week-long family vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

The 50-year-old is still posting snaps on social media from her getaway, and her latest was a bikini-clad photo that proved her long hours in the gym have been paying off.

Teresa posed poolside in a skimpy black bikini with the Chanel logo on one side of the triangle-style top. The bottom had a hipster style with tie strings and a cheeky cut at the back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had to pose perfectly to enhance her best assets as she raised one heel off the floor, showcasing toned legs and impressive abs.

Teresa had one hand by her side and the other holding the tip of her wide-brimmed hat with her body half-turned towards the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice strikes a pose poolside in Tulum

The mom of four looked fresh and well-rested in the photo as other vacationers posed on lounge chairs in the background.

The Bravo personality sported pouty lips, and her long straight hair flowed down to her waist.

“Tulum 🖤” she captioned the post.

Teresa was having a blast poolside but way beyond her was a glimpse of the stunning beach and palm trees in the distance.

After sharing the bikini-clad photo, Teresa got a slew of compliments from her followers — already racking up over 570 comments only hours later.

There were also some familiar faces in the mix.

“who has a mom that looks like mine🥰🥰” wrote her eldest daughter Gia Giudice who was also stylish while on vacation with her mom.

RHOP cast member Ashley Darby added, “Yassss girl!!!! 🔥🔥🔥” while the OG’s castmate Dolores Catania added some fire emojis.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield also chimed in, “Yess body 🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice endorses Trusculpt

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star keeps her body toned and fit by staying consistent with her workouts. However, she also utilizes other body treatments to sculpt her figure.

Teresa took her followers with her a few days ago as she made another trip to The Dangene Institute for another round of Trusculpt by the brand Cutera. The OG is a paid partner for the brand and has utilized their treatments in the past.

During the holiday season, she “had a few sessions of truSculpt flex (this is my third) and just love how customizable these treatments are,” shared Teresa.

“#truSculptﬂex is a personalized muscle sculpting treatment that’s tailored to fit your fitness level, shape, and your individual goals,” she added.

Teresa noted that her goal is to tone and sculpt her abs, and she has a few more sessions planned because she wants to look her best for the new year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.