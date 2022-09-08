Teresa Giudice joins the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars

Teresa Giudice is on Dancing with the Stars Season 31. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The secret is out!

Teresa Giudice is among the current roundup of familiar faces to vie for the mirror ball trophy on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

The new season is set to kick off on September 19 with Tyra Banks hosting joined by her new cohost, actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough will return as judges for the new season of the long-running dance competition.

The full cast was recently revealed on Good Morning America and interestingly Teresa’s infamous table flip was a reference point as they shared a clip from her stint on TV. In the cast bio, they also mentioned Teresa’s 2015 jail stint.

Meanwhile, there were a few other popular reality TV personalities in the mix including Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey.

The full lineup includes, American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio, weather anchor Sam Champion, actor Daniel Durant, and Joseph Baena– aspiring actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The cast also includes actors Trevor Donovan, Cheryl Ladd, and Jason Lewis, drag performer Shangela, TV personality Wayne Brady, and actress Selma Blair.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice joins Dancing with the Stars

Teresa Giudice returned from the second leg of her honeymoon to promote her stint on the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG was among the many celebrities revealed on GMA today with the show set to premiere in several days.

The full list is shared on the GMA website along with information about each cast member’s claim to fame.

“Teresa Giudice is a television personality, best-selling author, and podcast host who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has appeared on the Bravo reality TV show for 13 years, since its premiere in 2009,” reads Teresa’s bio.

It continues, “In 2015, Giudice served less than 12 months of a 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to multiple fraud charges.”

Teresa Giudice gets advice from her daughter about DWTS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the advice she got from her youngest daughter Audriana Giudice who is a dancer herself.

Teresa said Audriana told her to have fun and to give it her all.

“I love watching her on stage and shine so I hope I do the same for her,” noted the mom-of-four.

Meanwhile, Teresa got some support from her castmate, Jennifer Aydin, on Instagram as well.

Jennifer posted a clip of Teresa’s segment which aired on TV and she had a message for her BFF.

“Congratulations to @teresagiudice For @dancingwiththestars Let’s all get ready to vote!!” she wrote.

Dancing with the Stars premieres September 19 on Disney+.