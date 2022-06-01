Teresa Giudice issues warning about fake wedding registries after Ramona Singer outed her date

Teresa Giudice warns of fake wedding registries after Ramona Singer’s mishap. Pic credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

Thanks to Ramona Singer’s recent mishap, Real Housewives of Teresa Giudice is left putting out fires as people try to capitalize on her wedding.

She recently shared a post warning about fake wedding registries claiming to be associated with her and her fiance Luis Ruelas. Last night the internet went wild after Ramona showed off the fancy invitation she received from the couple.

However, in all her excitement, she shared private details about the nuptials including the wedding date, location, and the password to RSVP for the event. The Real Housewives of New York star eventually took down the post but by then it was too late since it had already been reposted by several Housewives fan pages.

Since the slipup, at least one fake registry has popped up with claims of being affiliated with Luis and Teresa. However, the OG recently called out one of the scam website and warned people against sending money to anyone.

Teresa Giudice issues warning about fake wedding registry

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, shared a post on social media and put one particular scam website on blast!

Teresa shared a snapshot of the fake registry which was complete with her and Luis’s wedding date and other information– which was made public because of Ramona Singer.

Last night the RHONY star posted a video of the fancy lucite wedding invitation which was packed in a box of white roses. Her followers quickly took note of all the information including the location, wedding guest attire, website, and even the password to RSVP to the event.

However, someone is now using that information to scam people and Teresa wants to put a stop to that.

“THIS REGISTRY IS FAKE!!!” wrote Teresa over the screenshot. “Please do NOT give any money or gifts to ANYONE, it is not us or anyone affiliated with us. Thank you.”

Fake Teresa and Luis wedding registry tries to scam people out of money

So far it’s unclear if anyone fell victim to the scam before the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was able to put out the warning.

However, the scammer went all out to make Teresa and Luis’ wedding registry appear legitimate, adding a class floral design along with a greeting for visitors.

We couldn’t make out much from the screenshot that Teresa posted, but the top of the wedding registry had Luis and Teresa’s names followed by the date of their wedding.

According to Page Six, the fake registry website posted a message requesting money to help with the couple’s honeymoon.

“We’re lucky to already have a home full of everything we need,” it read. “So please enjoy browsing our Honeyfund wish list, where you can contribute funds to our dream honeymoon.”

