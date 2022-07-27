Teresa Giudice is busty in strapless jumpsuit and diamond earrings

Teresa Giudice wears a strapless jumpsuit in Ireland. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F Sadou/AdMedia

Teresa Giudice brought her Jersey style to Ireland a few days ago, and she recently showed off a chic black jumpsuit worn during one of her outings.

While her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga added lots of green to her wardrobe as an ode to the country, Teresa opted for lots of dark colors such as black and navy blue instead.

That’s excluding the white tulle dress that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned during what appeared to be a pre-wedding celebration in her honor.

The 50-year-old is getting ready to tie the knot with her fiance Luis Ruelas and it seems her castmates threw her a bachelorette party to mark the occasion.

We saw videos of Teresa and the other women walking the streets of Dublin, and she looked very bridal in her white high-low dress with a plunging neckline and a halter neck.

She later gave us a better view of the outfit by posting a photo on social media, and she looked very angelic in the all-white ensemble.

Teresa Giudice wears a strapless jumpsuit in Ireland

In her latest post, Teresa opted for all black as she stylishly lounged on a sofa in her room.

The OG showed off lots of cleavage in the strapless item as she posed for the photo. The top part of the jumpsuit was covered in sequins and the outfit was fitted at the ankles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired the black ensemble with black pumps and added large diamond hoops along with several rings and a few bracelets.

Teresa went with a smokey eye and nude lipstick with a shimmer. The bride-to-be wore her sleek brown hair in a messy side part, resting over her right shoulder.

She captioned the Instagram post “An infinity of fashion can be contained in one color – black.”

The photo was taken as she sat on a large white couch inside the room she stayed in during the group trip.

Teresa Giudice goes dark in Ireland

The strapless jumpsuit marked the second black outfit the Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off from her trip to Ireland.

In a previous Instagram post, the reality TV personality wore another black ensemble opting for a chic rocker vibe in skintight leather pants and black boots with gold chains.

She also wore a black top with a cropped black sweater over it, along with a black Chanel handbag. Teresa had long curly extensions that almost went to her waist. As she posed for a photo, she added a beige Chanel hat to complete the outfit.

Based on the images and videos we saw from the trip, the cast members enjoyed their time in the European country but are now back on U.S soil.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.